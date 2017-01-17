Military Deployed Into Nyathi to Quell Tribal Mining Wars

Ray Nkosi |Reports just in from Nyathi in Bubi District Matabeleland North indicate that a serious tribal war between Ndebele and Shona speaking people is escalating amidst claims that soldiers have been deployed into the area.

About ten people were recently injured following bloody attacks in the area.

Sources told ZimEye.com that the Shona speaking miners referred to as “AmaShurugwi” in the area yesterday woke up to face a huge reinforcement of fellow miners from other areas as far as Nkayi and Kwekwe to help their colleagues defend their mining territory.

So far over twenty people have been brutally injured in the fights between the local Ndebele villagers who are demanding that the Shona speaking illegal miners leave the area.

Posts circulating on social media also indicate that a group of Ndebele speaking people in Bulawayo has been gathering people to go to the area to fight off the miners. In a post sent to ZimEye.com by sources, the group claims that so far it has managed to fill up ten minibuses and is ready to dispatch the regiment to Nyathi this evening.

Meanwhile, two truck loads of heavily armed soldiers are said to have descended into the area to try and bring peace in the area. Police in the area said to have failed to handle the volatile situation resulting in the call for army reinforcements.

No comment has yet been made by the local Member of Parliament nor the district administration offices.