Minister Says: My Wife’s Private Parts Are Too Wide!

Robert Mugabe’s Minister in charge of Matebeland North Province, Cain Mathema (70) says his wife of decades is no longer fit between the sheets.

Mathema says his wife’s private parts are “too wide”.

Mathema who on Thursday suddenly married a vulnerable 23 year-old girl, is also noted for the way he allegedly physically assaulted his older wife the latter who then moved to sue him for divorce.

The new woman, one Bathabetsoe Nare, becomes his third in marriage.

Mathema married at a private ceremony in Bulawayo where he was over the moon while taking to the dance floor.

“Congratulations to my friend former class mate Bathabetsoe Nare she is now formally and legally Mrs Mathema, gal usungu Mrs Minister wishing you well in your marriage in the political circle, angikwesabeli u studied politics for four years! Your Marriage has taught me that love surely conquers ol obstacles,” wrote one Adele Mcilo, a friend to Nare in a Facebook post. READ M0RE ON THE WEDDING HERE…

  • sindoooraaniket

    Adultery at its worst. Going after your grandsons potential marriage ‘catch’.

  • Mina Makoti

    Mr. Editor, when is plagiarism, a case of plagiarism per your legal and moral obligations as an organization? I wrote about Cain’s desire for a virgin and provided the link where the original story was published — below the wedding pictures. Then someone turns around and removed the hyperlink and copied the key message in my comment.
    Shame on whomever!

  • Bob

    Don’t complain so, Mugabe is one huge “box” and you worship him?!

  • Madzibaba

    Very stupid advice from her friends on FB and she will be left soon too when her vagina becomes too wide for him. Watch this space