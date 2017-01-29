Mliswa Builds Mortuary For Norton Residents

By Shyleen Mtandwa |  Barely three months after his election into office, Norton independent legislator, Temba Mliswa is mobilising resources needed for the construction of a mortuary at Norton hospital.

“Norton hospital is not in good shape, at the hospital there’s no functioning mortuary and one is needed,”said Mliswa.

“We are looking at around $18 000 to $22 000 as quoted by the department public works for the whole project to be completed.”

“We have 16 wards in Norton and we have said that each ward should raise $1000 because we believe in community ownership of every project in Norton,”he said

The firebrand politician said he was working with development partners to develop Norton.

