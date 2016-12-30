Mliswa Challenges Mujuru To Win Bikita-West Election

By Staff Reporter | Outspoken Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa, says he is bigger than Joice Mujuru and Tendai Biti who are “wasting people’s time” because they do not have support bases.

Mujuru and Biti are the leaders of the Zimbabwe People First, and People’s Democratic Party, political outfits respectively.

Mliswa said any serious politician wanting to dislodge President Robert Mugabe in the 2018 elections would rather engage him than wasting time talking to these two political parties because they do not have followers and representation in Parliament.

There are talks of a coalition by opposition political parties in Zimbabwe ahead of 2018 elections.

“ Temba Mliswa is an independent and is bigger than all these political parties that have been set up and do not have seats in parliament and why are you discussing with people who do not have representation in parliament because your strength should be measured by your support base,” said Mliswa.

“We do not want to deal with parties which are speculative, ZimPF is not different from PDP, and in fact their test (ZimPF ) is in Bikita west constituency where there is a by-election for the house of assembly seat. If they do well in Bikita west, I will congratulate them and then say here is a party that will challenge Zanu PF whose strong base is in the rural areas where all these opposition parties are not penetrating,” he said.