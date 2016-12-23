Mliswa Decries Hospital Mess | NORTON LATEST

The Norton Hospital Tour “The Community is the Last Line of Development” – Mliswa

The Norton Member of Parliament, Hon Temba Mliswa on Monday visited the Norton Hospital to see the state of affairs there and find ways of assisting the health center.

Sr. Chimusimbe who is the Matron there and also Acting Sister in Charge facilitated the tour together with Mr Mhembere who works in the Sister in Charge’s Office. The Norton Town Secretary Mr Muhomba was also there together with Hon Mliswa’s management team.

Sr Chimusimbe gave the outline of the Hospital Departments and how they are currently functioning. She noted that Norton Hospital caters for Norton Urban which has a population of over seventy thousand (70 000+ people). She also noted that Norton Hospital was treating people from as far as Chegutu and Harare citing that most referrals to Harare from the District prefer Norton Hospital, hence the number of patients is higher than the Capacity of the Hospital.

Sr Chimusimbe seconded by Mr Mhembere said that Norton Hospital needs to be upgraded to the state of a General Hospital in view of the work being done there and the population covered.

Sr Chimusimbe noted that the major challenge is that the infrastructure needs to be upgraded so that it suits the General Hospital stature which would also see an increase in the budget allocations for the welfare of the hospital.

The Norton Town Secretary Mr Muhomba, confirmed that Norton Town Council has reserved land for building a new hospital however before then, the hospital needs to be refurbished and upgraded infrastructure wise.

During the tour Sr Chimusimbe showed Hon. Mliswa the defunct surgery room which is so because of lack of wards. Sr Chimusimbe said the hospital has no wards to place post-surgery patients as they recover hence the need to upgrade.

She also highlighted that though the departments have full manpower employed, they have now become overwhelmed by the number of patient’s coming for treatment.

“Power back up is also another major issue needing attention since there could be chaos in the event that the power cuts reach the hospital grid,” said Sr Janyure from the Out Patients Department.

The laboratory technician, Mr Tapera also shared the same complaints and added that it is not possible for them to maintain specimen in the labs seeing that they no longer meet current standards.

The hot topic is the mortuary which is now defunct. The mortuary has a capacity of 6 bodies and there is need to rebuild it so that it can accommodate 30 bodies. Sr Chimusimbe said the fridges have been repaired over and over again, but they quickly became dysfunctional as they have outlived their days hence the need for a new morgue all together.

She said Public Works had quoted them a refurbishment fee between USD $15 000 and $17 000 while the 30 body-morgue would cost around USD $200 000 which would be a state of the art mortuary.

After the tour, Hon. Mliswa sat down with the hospital heads of Departments. Hon Mliswa said it is pivotal to engage all stakeholders for the development of the Norton Hospital and that the first point of call is to include the Minister of Health and Care Welfare Dr Parirenyatwa. He also said he would bring the Parliamentary Committees on Health to come and make deliberations and set resolutions. He went on to say he would include other companies like Zimplats and other donors to come and help out in the development.

Hon Mliswa said people should change their attitude towards the development of Norton particularly the hospital. People should shift from an expectancy stance to more of a community participation gear where everyone takes responsibility for the welfare of this community.

Hon. Mliswa said in a functional economy, Norton Town Council would be able to sustain Norton and develop it however, due to the ailing crisis Zimbabwe is in, people need to chip in and support the Council.

He also said companies in and around Norton should chip in to help Norton Hospital in their social responsibilities role so that the community develops.

“In a dysfunctional economy, the community becomes the last line of development as they are the foundation and beneficiaries of every service provided and as it stands Norton Hospital is calling for more than the MP’s intervention but that of the Government, Companies, Council and The Community,” said Hon Mliswa.