Mliswa Lays Into Grace Mugabe

Ray Nkosi | Controversial Member of Parliament for Norton Constituency caused a stir in Parliament when he castigated First Lady Grace Mugabe’s extravagant lifestyle.

He said, “If people are buying rings for over a million dollars, if they were bond notes, would they buy the rings for a million dollars – no they would not.

“I do welcome bond notes and to also stop those leaders who are extravagant in terms of using taxpayers money to be able to expend on luxury items like rings which absolutely mean nothing to the welfare of the people of this country.

We have hospitals, schools and many things. I personally am a Member of Parliament in Norton and there is not even a decent mortuary at Norton Hospital so that people can be put there but we hear that the First Lady is spending and I will not hide this”.

In a point of order raised for him not to mention the First Lady as she was not there to defend herself the streetwise Mliswa responded, “Mr. Speaker, I did not name the First Lady and I did not put a name to it. Your wife is the First Lady in your house unless she is not. My mother is the First Lady in my house.”