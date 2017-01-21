Mliswa Pounces On Incompetent Norton Town Council

By Joylene Mtandwa | Independent Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa, has descended on the incompetent Norton Town Council authorities and challenged them to “either deliver or risk losing their jobs”.

The firebrand politician this week held two meetings with the town council management where he read the riot act.

“A number of issues where discussed which include building on wetlands, poor drainage system, title deeds, council’s debt and land developers failing to meet their mandates,” Mliswa told ZimEye.com in Harare, Saturday.

“On all of these issues, I questioned the councillors and council management on why they were failing to solve these problems,” he said.

Mliswa’s Norton meeting was prompted by the recent Auditor General’s report which demanded most of the local authorities to explain how they are managing their resources.