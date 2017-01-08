Mnangagwa aide Plot to Kick Chiyangwa Out

By Sports Reporter| Angry ZANU PF youths under Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “Team Lacoste” faction want ZIFA boss Philip Chiyangwa and Sports Minister Makhosini Hlongwane removed from their positions after the Vice President was embarrassingly snubbed by members of the Senior National Soccer team in Harare Friday night.

According to sources within the youth, a no holds barred meeting of the lacoste youth was held at the sidelines of a failed send off function of the team to the African Cup Of Nations Championship taking place in Gabon next week.

The sources told ZimEye.com that the youths resolved to make sure that both Chiyangwa and Hlongwane are sanctioned after embarrassing the acting President who had to endure long hours of waiting as the soccer players.

It was further said the delay was because ZIFA had failed to agree on financial terms for the players’ participation at the biggest football showcase in the continent.

The players were meant to be seen off by the Acting President at the government organised expensive dinner function at the Rainbow Towers in Harare which the players boycotted due to disagreements with the soccer mother body on financial matters.

The players were each demanding $20, 000 made up of unpaid winning bonuses and participation fees at the tournament. The players were also demanding for a $500 per day camping allowance from the time they went to camp for the games until they return home from Gabon.

Chiyangwa had bought special designer suits for the players for the function which they however refused to take preferring to instead wear t-shirts provided by the team sponsor Netone who donated a substantial amount towards the Warriors’ preparations for the games. The players are reported to have told the kit manager that their families needed basics like food not expensive suits.

Talks between the players and ZIFA failed throughout the evening resulting in the function being embarrassingly called off and the Acting President and his entourage leaving the venue with egg on their faces a situation which angered the ZANU PF supporters who now believe that the scene was a planned act to belittle and embarrass Mnangagwa.

Hlongwane and ZIFA officials have outrightly refused to comment on the matter.