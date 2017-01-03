Mnangagwa And Mujuru Clash In Bikita West

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zim People First leader Joice Mujuru are set to clash in Bikita West as the battle for the constituency heats up. Below is an account from Zim People First.

ZIM PF BIKITA WEST | Barely three weeks before the 21st of January Bikita West by-election date, Team Lacoste descends in Bikita West to mobilise the hot constituency which Savior Kasukuwere failed to convince to support Beauty Chabaya, the G-40 Zanu PF candidate. On the other hand, it’s Dydimus Mutasa descending on Bikita West on the same date to address a ward rally in what has been termed the Ebenezer rally Hozvi ward 10 where Zim PF activists were fought by Zanu PF hooligans on the 11th of December 2016.

The Battle of Bikita has turned nasty as Zanu Pf tried all tactics to grab the constituency using goodies and freebies but that alone seemed far from finishing lines.

Seed, fertilizer, and rice under the government scheme was dished in all the wards with some members receiving 2kg fertilizer , a cup of rice and so on.

This seemed to be insulting to the constituency and members were forced to sloganeering for the whole day, tarry from morning to dawn in return of the cupful of rice. What surprised many was that, instead of the members to receive the inputs per allocation, the Zanu Pf candidate Chabaya because of hard times started to resell the fertiliser to boost her campaign; showing that the economic quagmire and trauma is not only ravaging opposition members but also the plunderers are failing to make ends meet.

Not to be outdone, Hon Jaboon had also robbed Bikita South of its due benefits by reselling the same inputs meant for the constituency. It now tends to be a battle of plundering. Speed Spoil Hasten Plunder.

The inputs distribution had left unhealed wounds as some disciples of the inner circle were seen receiving two bags of fertilizer each while general electorate walking away with 2kg fertiliser handout. The likes of Simion Ziwewe of ward 22, who was expelled from Marange Apostolic Church for putting the name of the church into disrepute , Mhurai Jecha who is known for her stripping behavior, Chivende Nicholas of ward 12, had an early Christmas after they successfully managed to connive with their G40 cabal and Chabaya to divert fertilizer meant for the wards and stored at Chabaya’s residence for resell. The Zim Pf intelligence in the constituency managed to capture the team offloading a truck of fertiliser at Chabaya’s house. All this sounds pathetic in the ears of the electorate.

The situation in the constituency forced Team Lacoste to intervene without delay as they claim it’s high time the party lobbies it’s members to vote in defence of the party, as they blundered in putting a political tourist in the constituency who is married in Murehwa masquerades as a divorcee when it’s public knowledge that Beauty Chabaya stays in Mabelreign with her husband who hails from Mash East.

Intimidation is now at its peak as schools were forced by Jaboon to provide their buses, fuel and lorries to ferry delegates to the rally. The Mafaune traditional dancing crew has been forced to attend the rally after they turned down the invitation following failure to receive a single cent after performance on Heroes day at Duma District Heroes fields, the local teachers has been forced to call school children to sing the national anthem clad in their uniforms and it was up and down as the notice was brought very late to them. One local head’s phone went unanswered as it turns out that the resolution to use the school bus for political events was quashed by the SDA.

Zim Pf Elder Mutasa will be courting ward 10 Bikita west again to mobilise the constituency ahead of the by elections on the same day 4th of January 2017. The visit by Elder Mutasa barely comes two weeks after the visit by Rugare Gumbo popularly known as Dare who addressed a well attended ward 22 rally at Gangarabge on the 18th of December. Coincidentally, ward 10 is the ward where Beauty Chabaya hails and it’s now battle of supremacy ahead of the big day. The Zim Pf mobilisation head will be at the same gathering Hon Mavhaire and the PEC led by Rtd Col Makova CW.

Gopo, the Zim Pf candidate has of now provided several needs in almost all the wards with support from the mother party and members. The projects done so far will be unveiled in the next edition.

