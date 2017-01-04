Mnangagwa Clashes With fr CIO Boss In Bikita West

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address a rally in Bikita today to drum up support for Zanu PF candidate, Beauty Chabaya, ahead of the January 21 Parliamentary by-election in the constituency. Mnangagwa is in Bikita at the same with former CIO boss and now elder of opposition Zim People First party Dydimus Mutasa. Mutasa still commands respect with senior elements in the intelligence organisation.

Mnangagwa joins a list of Zanu PF heavyweights, who have been flocking to Bikita West constituency for campaign rallies, as the party seeks to retain the seat that was vacated by convicted rapist Munyaradzi Kereke.

Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday confirmed Mnangagwa’s visit to Bikita for the campaign rally.

“Yes, the VP will be in Bikita tomorrow (today),” he said.

Six candidates — Zimbabwe People First candidate, Kudakwashe Gopo, National Constitutional Assembly candidate, Madock Chivasa, Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe’s Tanyaradzwa Makumbo and two independents, Heya Shoko and Innocent Muzvimbiri — will battle Chabaya in the by-election.

Masvingo Zanu PF political godfather, Josaya Hungwe leads Chabaya’s campaign team.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF politburo member, Jonathan Moyo yesterday vowed to continue throwing brickbats at Mnangagwa’s sympathisers, as the ruling party’s factional fights rage on.

Moyo — linked to a rival faction in Zanu PF named G40 — attacked Mnangagwa after he was pictured with Zanu PF members holding a tea mug inscribed “I am the boss” — a statement that has been taken as having political connotations.

“There will be no silence when President [Robert] Mugabe is systematically and daily attacked by surrogates, who take a mug-pose and then attack the President,” he tweeted.

Moyo seemed to take exception that Mnangagwa was rubbing shoulders with party activist, Energy Mutodi, who went on to criticise Mugabe.

“First, Mutodi poses with VP Mnangagwa in a weird photo, and then he writes this garbage attacking President Mugabe. Enough!” Moyo, showing a link to Daily News article, tweeted.

In one of the pictures, Mnangagwa, who is believed to be Mugabe’s heir apparent, but facing internal resistence to his bid, posed with his self-proclaimed ally, Mutodi, with the VP using the labelled mug.

In another picture, Mnangagwa is seen sitting next to an unidentified man holding the same mug and on the table in front of them are two bottles of mineral water and hard liquor.

When warned to exercise restraint in his comments, as Mnangagwa might succeed Mugabe, the Tsholotsho North MP said: “Thanks to you, I’m now shaking and quaking under the spell of indescribable fear!” – Newsday