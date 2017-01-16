Mnangagwa Crushes Opposition Supporters

Terrence Mawawa, Bikita |Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa shocked local villagers recently when he warned that anti-Zanu PF elements would be dealt with in a ruthless manner.

Addressing party supporters at a rally held at Gwindingwi High School ahead of the Bikita West by-election, Mnangagwa instructed traditional leaders to compile lists of people who do not support the ruling party. The Vice President has been accused of descending hard on opposition supporters, a claim he has denied. Recently Mnangagwa declined he played a leading role in the Gukurahundi atrocities.

The politician said Zanu PF would remain in power despite attempts by opposition and western forces to topple the revolutionary party. “Traditional leaders you know those who do not support Zanu PF in your respective areas, go and compile lists of such people so that they can be dealt with accordingly.We cannot let the opposition candidates win the seat.That will never happen,”said Mnangagwa.

He added:”We know that some of you support opposition parties.We know everything and do not regret when we identify you.” Mnangagwa who is said to be the leader of a faction called Team Lacoste in Zanu PF has been accused of dealing ruthlessly with his foes both in and out of the ruling party. Political analysts also view the Midlands godfather as President Robert Mugabe’s heir apparent.