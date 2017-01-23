Mnangagwa Defeated by Mphoko

By Rodwell Chikwatiro | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been outclassed by his counterpart Phelekezela Mphoko.

Mnangagwa who vigorously campaigned and yet lost the Norton seat last year, was met with shame when his equivalent Mphoko who backs First Lady Grace Mugabe, won the Bikita West seat after fielding Beauty Chabaya at the weekend against all odds.

The development may suggest how the tide of political favour is turning for Mnangagwa’s enemies.

Beauty Chabaya of Zanu PF was declared winner with 13 156, while others polled as follows:

Zim PF – Kudakwashe Gopo got 2 453, NCA – Madock Chivasa 343, Ind – Muzvimbiri 725, Ind – Heya Shoko 76, Rejected votes 247.

Mnangagwa threatening ZANU PF unity

Meanwhile Mphoko is on record warning that Mnangagwa’s positioning for power take over from President Robert Mugabe, is now ripping the party apart. He recently said the Unity Accord is now threatened by individualistic “factionalists, rebels and successionists” fighting for positions in the party.

“The unity of the people of Zimbabwe that you signed with the late Joshua Nkomo, which you keep on reminding us that on his deathbed, Nkomo emphasised the unity of the people of Zimbabwe under Zanu PF, is now under threat,” he said.

“That unity is now being threatened because this is the foundation of this unity that came from the great names like Herbert Chitepo and Jason Moyo when they formed the joint military command in Tanzania in 1972.”

He decried the belittling of Zapu, saying both parties (Zapu and Zapu ) jointly liberated the country.

“The Zanu PF constitution states very clearly that it was Zapu and Zanu that liberated Zimbabwe. The constitution states that it was these two parties together that liberated this country, not Zanu or Zapu alone,” Mphoko said.

“Therefore, the succession theory that is being mooted undermines the principles of unity that forms the foundation of Zanu PF as a revolutionary party.



“In fact, it exposes the spirit of individualism that is divorced from the ethos of unity and undermines the revolution and your leadership.”

He added that the line of command in Zanu PF was clearly designed.

“Anyone who falls out of that line and undermines the principles of the revolution is either a rebel, a factionalist, or a successionist,” Mphoko said

“People died and bled for the independence of this country, not as tribes or individuals, but as people of Zimbabwe.

Therefore, this individualistic and opportunistic approach which is counter-revolutionary in nature should be resisted at all costs.”