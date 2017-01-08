Mnangagwa Defies Mugabe Lifts Top Aide’s Suspension

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered the lifting of former Zanu PF chairperson Ezra Chadzamira’s suspension with immediate effect.

In a move that has irked members of the rival G-40 facttion, Mnangagwa took advantage of President Robert Mugabe’s absence to lift Chadzamira’s suspension.

Chadzamira was literally suspended by the First Lady, Grace Mugabe in 2015 as factional battles between the G-40 and Team Lacoste intensified. Chadzamira was ousted by members of G-40 team after he reportedly attempted to block Mrs Mugabe’s ascendancy.

Party sources revealed to ZimEye.com Mnangagwa was determined to topple Mugabe. However, Mugabe’s deputy has denied claims that he wants to succeed his boss. “This is a strategic move because it is Mnangagwa who has ordered the lifting of Chadzamira’s suspension. This means Mnangagwa wants to reward his loyalists. Apart from that ,Mnangagwa is determined to topple Mugabe,”claimed a party source.

Chadzamira(42) was also acquitted of charges of obstructing the course of justice. Magistrate Langton Ndokera last week ruled that Chadzamira was not guilty of stopping the messanger of court from evicting illegal settlers in Mashava. Ironically the other accused individuals in the same case were convicted. “Chadzamira has bounced back and this means Mnangagwa is fighting back.Chadzamira is a key member of the Team Lacoste,” said a senior Zanu PF official.