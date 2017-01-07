Mnangagwa Hit By Major Humiliating Blow

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa suffered yet another humiliating blow after the Warriors boycotted a dinner he was guest of honour at the Rainbow Towers Hotel.

The dinner organised by the ministry of Sport and Recreation would have had Mnangagwa deliver a keynote speech, for the send off dinner in honour of the national team.

The acting President still has other humiliating issues on his hands among them one to do with a mug written ‘I am Boss’ he has since disowned. Mnangagwa is acting while President Robert Mugabe is away and the humiliation by the national team is a big blow for the man with ambition to one day rule Zimbabwe.

The Warriors have gone on strike, demanding their allowances before they fly off to Gabon tomorrow.

They have also boycotted a farewell dinner tonight. The players are also shocked that five coaches who had minimal input into preparations have been included in the travelling party. They want these removed and replaced by the eight players who have been dropped.