MNANGAGWA MEDIA LIED: “We Are Not Mad To Refuse A Coalition”

Ray Nkosi | Residents of Gwanda have come out guns blazing shooting down reports in the Emmerson Mnangagwa controlled state media that they had refused a coalition of opposition parties.

Residents of Gwanda who attended an all stakeholders consultative meeting with Movement to Democratic Change, President Morgan Tsvangirai, have blasted the state media for fabricating claims that they rejected a coalition between Tsvangirai and other opposition parties more so the Joice Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First.

Speaking to ZimEye.com in Gwanda this morning the residents claimed that, the state media reporter in the town is always out to ridicule the people of Gwanda by fabricating stories on them.

The residents claimed that the meeting held with Tsvangirai at Nyandeni Village in the outskirts of Gwanda town was above board and everyone expressed their desire to see the coalition of opposition parties succeed to remove the ZANU PF government from power.

“It is only on the logistics of choosing who the leader of the coalition would be and the parliamentary candidates that there was no clear cut agreement but everyone was overwhelmingly in favour of the coalition,” said Themba Ndlovu who claimed to have attended the meeting besides him being a member of the Welshman Ncube led MDC faction.

“The Chronicle will always want to make the people of Gwanda sound loyal to ZANU PF agendas by lying,” said another MDC member who would not be named. “In another consultation last year they claimed that Gwanda was against the diaspora vote which is opposite to what we said.”

Tsvangirai is on a nationwide tour of provinces getting fillers from Zimbabweans on how they would want to see the coalition proceed.

This week he is in Matabeleland North in Binga where residents there have also spoken in favour of the coalition. In his first meeting in Beitbridge the opposition leader was also urged to go on and push for a coalition with the Mujuru party.

Yesterday, the state media ran a report that Gwanda residents had told Tsvangirai not to go into a coalition with Mujuru and to also eject Vice President Thokozani Khuphe from the party for unexplained reasons.