Mnangagwa Missing | MWENEZI LATEST

LIVE-REPORT: Mwenezi – Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is missing at a top government function.

Mnangagwa who is acting President in Robert Mugabe’s absence, was nowhere to be seen at the burial of the late MP for Mwenezi East Joshua Moyo who passed away last week.

ZANU PF members and police officers woke to their shock that Mnangagwa has bunked Moyo’s send off. Exact reasons for Mnangagwa’s absence were not declared at the time of writing. Sources at the funeral however told ZimEye that Mnangagwa has chosen to send representatives from the President’s office to speak on his behalf. READ MORE- CLICK HERE… 

