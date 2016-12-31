Mnangagwa, Moyo Kiss | OPINION

Bishop, I have a dream for 2017. I have a dream that this year, the ruling party Zanu-PF will stop the little and petty factional fights and focus on the economy.I have a dream that this year Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo will cease his twitter-fire against Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa. I have a dream to see Zanu-PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere walking hand-in-hand with war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa.

I have a dream to see Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Minister Patrick Zhuwao walking hand-in-hand with editors of The Herald and The Sunday Mail. I have a dream to see Joice Mujuru swallowing her pride and coming back to Zanu-PF. And I have a dream that this year, the private media will put Zimbabwe before the dollar.

Kuti zviroto zvingangodaro zviri zviroto? See you in December for stocktake. In the meantime, let me continue dreaming and please don’t wake me up.

Today’s sermon comes from Psalm 20 vs 4 which says: “May He give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.” This is that time of the year when we all make plans for the year. As your loving Bishop, I want to add one thing on your to-do list in 2017.

As Zimbabweans in 2017, ngatifare. Asithabeni bantu baJesu! You know why? Next year, 2018 is an election year and you all know what happens when politicians get into their pensive moods. Inoita kunge mhosva. Even usingadi politicians force you into their mood and wapinda in their mood you actually wonder kuti asi havandide mumood yavo. So lets let it out this year.

Talking about letting it out, Bishop Lazarus hopes that the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development will use 2017 to loosen up a bit. Over the past few weeks, the Ministry has been splashing adverts in newspapers “setting the record straight” with regards to the “True position regarding Zimdef disbursements.” This followed a story that appeared in this paper alleging that the “Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission digs in on Prof Moyo.”

Clearly, the ministry or is it the minister was not happy with that story and there has been an overdrive to “set the record straight.” Full page adverts? Full colour adverts? They tell me those adverts are quite expensive. Very expensive. You start wondering whether the money to pay for the adverts is also not coming from Zimdef? Maybe we need other full page, full colour adverts explaining where the money to pay for those adverts was coming from. Ndipo panoti accountability in these days of ZACC.

Commissioner Goodson Nguni vari busy zvavo taking notes. These must be exciting times for him. Making other grown up men sweat iwe uri zii. But on a serious note, this Prof Moyo-ZACC issue has been dragging for too long. We are no longer sure what is going on. Tipeiwo maserious.

On another serious note, the truth about who wrote that treasonous communique that was attributed to nameless war veterans is finally coming out. Shuwa china manenji hachifambisi, chinomirira kuti mavara acho awonekwe. The truth is fast coming out.

A few days ago, Victor Matemadanda and Douglas Mahiya have been saying a lot of reckless noise about President Mugabe and Zanu-PF. Their utterances raise a lot of troubling questions. A whole institution called Zanu-PF took a position on the 2018 presidential candidate but these two have been questioning Zanu-PF’s decision.

If Matemadanda and Mahiya feel they are bigger than Zanu-PF, why can’t they just form their own political party? Kukundwa naJoice?

Matemadanda and Mahiya should not overestimate themselves. Soon and very soon, grief will visit them. We know very dirty and unspeakable stories from Mumbwa. We know them but we will resist the temptation to get dirty because we know kuti nguruve dzinofarira tsvina.

Let the recklessness continue and we will unleash the dragon. How many times should I repeat this – ukabata Gushungo wabata waya dzinopisa. Hatidzori tsvimbo chero wakabata mahobi.

“War vets to meet over Mugabe successor,” some story was planted in some funny little paper. This Matemadanda is pushing me to go all out, arikuda kuti Bishop vashaye hunhu. Mwari ndidzorei.

What war veterans? Real war veterans are never hired. Real war veterans are never bought. Real war veterans are never foolish and stupid. Bishop Lazarus happens to know quite a number of real war veterans kwete mbwende. This nonsense has to come to an end.

If Christopher Mutsvangwa is the leader of war veterans ngaabate imbwa dzake. If he can’t we paint him with the same brush netu puppy twake and tomorrow he should not blame anyone.

I am really enjoying this sermon. I hear some of you saying, “take it easy Bishop, cool down Bishop.” Well, I don’t know how to take it easy panyaya yaGushungo.

I don’t know how to cool down panyaya yaGushungo. I make no apologies by the way.

Talking of Gushungo, I saw somewhere one Vince Musewe mumbling something to the effect that China does not want to enter into any serious deals with Zimbabwe. I dont know this Musewe cartoon character, but soon he will eat humble pie.

So many things are happening regarding the Chinese deals but then the people behind the happenings havana wara. Bishop Lazarus havana wara futi so watch the space very soon.

Each and every year, I have two resolutions as Jonathan Edwards put it. Resolution one: I will live for God. Resolution two: If no one else does, I still will.”

Remember I said 2018 is coming. Politics is coming. Elections are coming. Let’s let loose in 2017.

Happy New Year vanhu vamwari!

Bishop is out!