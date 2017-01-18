Mnangagwa, Mpofu Fingered In Bloody Bubi Mining War

Ndaba Nhuku | This is the sort of a thing l have been warning against when l said tribalism will destroy this country. And this is all down to our stupid, selfish and naive political elites like Obert Mpofu.

To counter his then growing unpopularity in Bubi/Umguza, Obert went about resettling people from Mashonaland region in the Umguza/Bubi areas so that they would vote for him.

And to worsen matters, all gold mines around Nyathi area had already massively recruited people from Mashonaland. All this was done at the expense of the very poor local people. Their only crime was not supporting Zanu PF. They all knew Obert Mpofu as a sela lenkomo and, and was destroying local commercial farming community and not worthy representing them anymore.

I cannot be told of this because l was then working in the area, and as teachers we had our own political troubles with Obert. Obert Mpofu is to blame for the tribal problems happening in that area today. When l last went to Inyathi, koMahamba, to collect a beast for my folks, just two years ago, the whole area resembled Gokwe growth centre, heavily “Shonalised” and l stated to the folks l went with that this is a recipe for disaster in a dry area with dwindling land, pastures and whose source of income is mainly gold panning.

And surely l could not imagine Chiadzwa being taken over by people from Bubi/ Umguza without such a fight from the start. The solution of this kind of a problem lies in the country implementing Devolution! Other than that, this is the beginning of what is yet to be witnessed.

That gold planners from Shurugwi are working on behalf of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is another story. That the Zimbabwe National Army has been deployed to the area must be condemned. If the Zimbabwe Republic Police can not deal with less than fifty people carrying stones and sticks, then disband it!!