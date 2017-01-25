Mnangagwa Plays Dirty

Namhla Ntandwa| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has begun playing dirty in his fight to succeed President Robert Mugabe.

The VP has in the last few months personally opened insults on his opponents labeling them silly little kids, “brats,” – pwere, zvanana. He was also quoted by the First Lady allegedly labelling Robert Mugabe’s wife “a prostitute.”

The latest of those attacks have seen Mnangwagwa’s social media aide, Jones Musara taking to Facebook to attack his boss’ enemies, chief among them Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo.

Musara hurled several insults at Moyo including accusing him of being gay.

He also accused Moyo of attempting to bribe Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission officials.

Musara’s vicious attacks on Mnangagwa’s behalf continued stating: “Sources indicate that Prof Moyo’s alleged son with a disability is becoming mentally ill and that is mentally destabilizing Prof Moyo.”

Mnangagwa who aims to be Zimbabwe’s next president has Musara saying on his behalf, “Judiciary Service Commissioner Addington Chinake is having a gay relationship with Prof Moyo and Chinake’s wife is divorcing him?”

Unbridled Musara went further to make damning allegations against Moyo , “Zacc official tempted with bribe to cover up Jonathan Moyo’s fraud and corruption scandal? There was a meeting on Tuesday January 3 2017 between some Zacc official and Saviour Kasukuwere, Phillip Chiyangwa and Gandawa at St Paula’s restaurant corner Glenara and Samora Machel. Jonathan Moyo was also at the venue but did not attend the meeting. Vana Kasukuwere asked the Zacc official to cover up fraud and corruption scandal yana Jonso in return for unspecified favours. Chiyangwa actually had a bunch of cash which he wanted to hand over to the Zacc official but havana because they were not so sure kuti the official would do the favour even though the official appeared warming up to the offer.”

Commentator Tarisai Moyo dismissed Musara’s posts saying that the calibre of people who defend Mnangagwa in his bid to take over from President Robert Mugabe are a mirror image of the man himself.

They said, “Ngwena is unwittingly revealing his character through Jones Musara. This dirty tricks campaign will not win him votes or integrity.”