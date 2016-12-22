Mnangagwa Pleads with Ndebeles

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has pleaded with the Ndebele community for peace.

Mnangagwa is guilty of assassinating thousands of citizens during the early 80s disturbances and he cannot be trusted, says his compatriot Phelekezela Mphoko.

Solid documents in possession of the state media have humiliated the man showing that Mnangagwa was not only hand in glove with the Fifth Brigade in the massacres, but was the core mastermind next only to President Robert Mugabe- a factor that makes him unpopular in Matebeleland and the Midlands area, the region that threatens to break away from the rest of Zimbabwe.

As 22,000 Ndebeles were brutally killed, Mnangagwa on the 5th March 1983 likened “dissidents to cockroaches” and the Fifth Brigade, which carried out the killings, to the “DDT” – pesticide.

President Robert Mugabe has said that his succesor can only be someone capable of uniting Zimbabweans, a statement that disqualifies Mnangagwa.

Speaking soon after assuming temporary power from President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa yesterday invoked the mercy call.

The state media reports that Zimbabweans have been urged to continue cherishing the Unity Accord signed in 1987 by Zanu (PF) and PF Zapu as it created a conducive environment for peace and development. The two liberation movements formed a united Zanu-PF after President Mugabe and the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo agreed to bring the two revolutionary parties together.

In separate interviews ahead of National Unity Day celebrations today, speaker-after-speaker extolled the virtues of national unity. Mnangagwa said the unity between Zanu (PF) and PF Zapu was a legacy which must be carried forward to the next generations.

Zanu-PF, he said, will continue to be the major political party in the country even though there were small parties that subsist due to multi-party democracy.

Meanwhile, his former comrade Joice Mujuru has for the first come out and made calls for Mnangagwa to be taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC), in the Hague, for crimes against humanity. Speaking through her party spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, Mujuru said, Mnangagwa belongs to Chikurubi or some such place that the Hague headquartered ICC could have confined him to if all things were equal.