Mnangagwa Pleads with Ndebeles

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has pleaded with the Ndebele community for peace.

Mnangagwa is guilty of assassinating thousands of citizens during the early 80s disturbances and he cannot be trusted, says his compatriot Phelekezela Mphoko.

Solid documents in possession of the state media have humiliated the man showing that Mnangagwa was not only hand in glove with the Fifth Brigade in the massacres, but was the core mastermind next only to President Robert Mugabe- a factor that makes him unpopular in Matebeleland and the Midlands area, the region that threatens to break away from the rest of Zimbabwe.

As 22,000 Ndebeles were brutally killed, Mnangagwa on the 5th March 1983 likened “dissidents to cockroaches” and the Fifth Brigade, which carried out the killings, to the “DDT” – pesticide.

President Robert Mugabe has said that his succesor can only be someone capable of uniting Zimbabweans, a statement that disqualifies Mnangagwa.

Speaking soon after assuming temporary power from President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa yesterday invoked the mercy call.

The state media reports that Zimbabweans have been urged to continue cherishing the Unity Accord signed in 1987 by Zanu (PF) and PF Zapu as it created a conducive environment for peace and development. The two liberation movements formed a united Zanu-PF after President Mugabe and the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo agreed to bring the two revolutionary parties together.

In separate interviews ahead of National Unity Day celebrations today, speaker-after-speaker extolled the virtues of national unity. Mnangagwa said the unity between Zanu (PF) and PF Zapu was a legacy which must be carried forward to the next generations.

Zanu-PF, he said, will continue to be the major political party in the country even though there were small parties that subsist due to multi-party democracy.

Meanwhile, his former comrade Joice Mujuru has for the first come out and made calls for Mnangagwa to be taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC), in the Hague, for crimes against humanity. Speaking through her party spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, Mujuru said, Mnangagwa belongs to Chikurubi or some such place that the Hague headquartered ICC could have confined him to if all things were equal.

  • steve blomefield

    mujuru must be first in line for the international criminal court as she was vice president and anyone else was merely doing her orders

  • Kwedu

    With all due respect, let us get the facts right. Mujuru was not the vice president during the Gukurahundi period. The president was Rev. Canaan Banana, and Mugabe was the Prime Minister and Minister of defence.

  • Youtman

    Even recently it was reported two of his bodyguards were found with bullets in their heads. The case just went underground. This guy is evil. Very unelectable.
    Better kusiya henyu pari vacant kana mhondi idzo dziridzo dzasara chete.

  • PFLP-GC

    You’re right. Sometimes we let our emotions cloud the truth.

  • GenChris

    Her huby was Defence Force Commander. She was in cabinet from start were these stuff were discussed and passed which makes her part responsible.

  • GenChris

    Its partially true but not whole truth. She played a part even just by watching and saying nothing.

  • PFLP-GC

    I don’t know what part Joyce played during the moment of madness but the truth must be told. She was not VP during that period. As Kwedu eloquently put it, Banana was President and Biltong skin was PM and defence minister. The 5th brigade reported directly to him under Perence Shirt.

  • TJINGABABILI

    TODAY IS THE SO CALLED UNITY DAY! IT SHOULD ACTUALLY BE CHANGED TO VICTORY DAY! YES , ZANUPF VICTORY OVER PF ZAPU! FOR ME PERSONALLY THIS IS THE DAY MY DAD PASSED ON IN 1981! THIS MAN IS EVIL.STOP ON THE TRACKS.

  • Mhlakazanhlansi

    a face which could ONLY MASS-MURDER and WILL ONLY MASS-MURDER…!!

    angithinguye owokugebha igodi inkalakatha loMgabe bagqibela oRugare Gumbo eMazambiki and they still BRAG about it. BOTH OF THEM – uMnangagwa loMgabe!! Angithi YIBO!!

    so what should anyone further expect from this bloodies, dark monster (bloodied dark monsters when he is combined with his friend Mgabe)?

  • GenChris

    Joyce herself said by not saying anything during the time she too was to blame. She was a cabinet member during the time. There is no record of her condemning it at time which means she was part of it by default.

  • Shingi Sabvu

    What really happened during those days of Gukurahundi, are there 4any books you can refer to us to read about the stories of Gukurahundi. In 1980s, I was around 7 years doing Grade 1 in Manicaland. Only heard that there was war Zanu vs Zapu and Zapu was defeated, hence unity was formed…….

  • PFLP-GC

    You’re missing my point. One blogger said Joyce was VP during Gukurahundi. All I’m saying is Joyce was not VP during that period.

  • Gushungo

    Without Mnangagwa’s name you dont have News Zimeye chiPaper chakango nyika kunge Howa. You will never finish up Ngwena but you yourself you will finish up yourselves Ask Daily News and Newsday they will tell you that they to bring Ngwena down But they failed in other words they had made him POPULAR now he is recognised Internationally eg USA; Britain; China; Name it