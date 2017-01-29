Mnangagwa Sabotages Mugabe’s Birthday Bash

By Ray Nkosi Organisers of President Robert Mugabe’s 93rd birthday to be held in the Gukurahundi wounded Matobo district, next month, are in severe factional fights threatening the success of the event, with reports of internal sabotaging.

A faction aligned to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reported to be causing confusion in the preparations of the already controversy ridden birthday celebrations.

ZimEye can reveal that party sources close to the organising committee say that the organisers are failing to agree with each other on a number of issues evidently influenced by factional wars in the party.

According to the sources there is a team of identified members who are reportedly deliberately sabotaging the preparations of the event in what they described as; “directives being issued to the team by some senior officials in Harare.”

The sources claim that the team deliberately delays or ignores sourcing for vital materials and equipment needed in the preparations for the birthday bash expected to gobble up almost a million dollars. Due to the team’s sabotage activities the preparations are reportedly running way behind schedule guaranteeing a possible flop of the event.

As the divisions became very evident and dirty with near fist fights among the committee members, Minister for Provincial Affairs, for Matabeleland South Abednico Ncube, had to last week convene an urgent meeting of the organising committee to try and solve the factional divisions in the committee.

Addressing the committee, Ncube called on the organisers to be united and focus on making the event a success “for the sake of President Mugabe.”

“We may have our separate differences within the party but we all remain loving our President and we therefore must remain united for his sake as we prepare for his birthday celebrations,” said Ncube.

Leader of the Matabeleland based cultural group Ibhetshu Likazulu, Mr Mbuso Fuzwayo last week told the media that the hosting of the event a few kilometers from ZANU PF and Mugabe orchestrated Gukurahundi genocide mass graves will not be a success as it is not having the blessing of the spirits of the people who are buried in shallow graves around the area.

A local headman who would not be named, yesterday told ZimEye.com that they are not surprised by the fights within the organisers as the spirits in the area are fighting for the people against ZANU PF’s forced hosting of the event in the area.

“The gods are at play in this whole confusion. We can also see it as bystanders as these people fight and quarrel right in front of us even failing to agree on simple things like the direction which the tents must face,” he said.

“In our culture we believe that those who the gods want to destroy they first make them confused and mad and that is exactly what is happening to these ZANU PF people here,” he added.

The no nonsense Party National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is reportedly going to be meeting with the committees this week and heads are expected to roll in his assignment to bring sanity into the event preparations.