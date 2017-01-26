Mnangagwa To Be Humiliated Tomorrow | BREAKING NEWS

Ray Nkosi | There are unconfirmed reports that the Zanu PF faction aligned to First Lady Grace Mugabe, the G-40 group, is plotting a massive demonstration against Vice – President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The warring factions within the ruling party are now openly baying for each other’s blood, with the most recent and vocal calls yet made just this week, by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, who called on ‘Grandpa’, Robert Mugabe to step down.

Calls which were not only endorsed but repeated by Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa’s YARD. Mliswa told journalists recently that his relative Mnangagwa must take over power now, or risk being redundant in 2018.

In the new twist, an unconfirmed circular is doing the rounds, claims that the G-40 has mobilised its structures to protest against Mnangagwa, as President Mugabe arrives back home from his long leave tomorrow. A Mnangagwa defender Jones Musara took to social media to write; ” G40 has organised a demo to spite and embarrass Ngwena tomorrow when President Mugabe arrives.. T-shirts and banners have all been printed and ready. Manje Ngwena nesu vatsigiri vayo hativhundutswe neruzha.”

However, President Mugabe is also reported to be joining African Union leaders, who are expected to convene in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, from January 27 to 31 for the grouping’s 28th Summit.

Below is the unconfirmed circular;

FIRST LADY OKS TYSON AND JONSO DEMONSTRATION AGAINST VP MNANGAGWA

In news filtering in, it would seem that the go ahead for Kasukuwere and Moyo to stage a demonstration against VP Mnangagwa has been green lighted.

The said demonstration has apparently been scheduled to take place upon the arrival of His Excellency tomorrow, Friday the 27th in a bid to embarrass the Vice President, who is believed to be away on vacation in India.

Placards, t-shirts and various banners are all said to be being prepared ahead of the demo through funding from Mphoko’s Choppies shops, as G40 intensifies its attack on the VP to stage his downfall.

Factional spats have reached unprecedented levels in ZANU PF as the party remains mum on its succession plan. Mandi Chimene once did the same however it seems the security forces are alert to this latest showdown and may be bringing in Chipanga for questioning …more details to follow