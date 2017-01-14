“Mnangagwa Will Not Succeed Mugabe”

Ray Nkosi| Higher Education Minister, Professor Jonagthan Moyo, took to twitter to respond to state media opinions by Nathaniel Manheru that he is wasting his time dabbling in Zanu PF succession politics because he will never win it.

“It’s very rare for deputy presidents, deputy central bank governors, deputy chief justices & deputy vice chancellors to succeed their bosses!” wrote Moyo.

Manheru had written: “Minister Jonathan Nathaniel Moyo, the Professor: leave those scurrilous and thoughtless 140-letter tweets, all to motivate and orchestrate real research, to build and organise real knowledge, without doubt always your forte, your competence!

Not this dabbling in Zanu-PF succession politics you know you will not win. Chine vene vacho chinhu ichi and you won’t be there when great questions of the day are settled mumatare avo! Too young, too small, simply a late arrivant, my good soul-mate! You, me, all others like us, must do what we know and do best: quietly remake our worlds by remarking the knowledge that animates and moves them.

Not this shallow debate about a “mug” and a “boss”! As if President Mugabe ever drinks from a mug, let alone called or known by the awkward appellation of “Boss”. Not even fragile, hypersensitive at all to be bothered by such stuff! Not the man I know. Rather than seeking to remake him through our small thoughts and inane sensitivities, let us remake and deal with great issues he has assigned us: organising higher knowledge, in your case.