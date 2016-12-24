Mnangagwa’s Deadly Sexcapades And Horror Killings | SECRETS EXPOSED

By Phillip Zulu |Emmerson Mnangagwa…ever heard how he sent a then fit and energetic young popular journalist-Godfrey Majonga into permanent disability? It is a chilling extremely vile diabolical punishment to point a gun on his head and order him to either sit on a red hot electric stove or jump out of the flat through the window and slide down on the gutters.

Majonga chose the latter, he tried his best but a ravaged Emmerson Mnangagwa kept pointing a gun at him, driven by fear and trepidation after such an unlikely encounter with a God father of terror, still being under the influence of alcohol he let go of his grip and fell down thuddingly, breaking his spine. All this because of a woman that had two timed him with Ngwena the killer, Emmerson Mnangagwa the CIO boss whose terror against Ndebeles, opposition leaders and their supporters had been intensified. Majonga is a living proof of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s undiluted evilness, simply because he ‘caught’ Majonga in his flat where he rented out his sexual pest, a concubine of intercourse pleasures whenever he needed to release his stress after butchering thousands in Matabeleland.

The late Bishop Abel Muzorewa was arrested by Emmerson Mnangagwa on trumped up charges of trying to overthrow the government and was incarcerated in a hideous hideout post in Goromonzi, where many activists never returned alive but became a mixture of the acidic chemicals that consume every bone and soul. Yes Goromonzi is a very dangerous path that many never returned from; after having been viciously interrogated, tortured, through beatings and the last breath gives up on such callousness, human bodies were thrown into acids- the most dangerous substances that we hear are mostly for gold purification.

The more than 20 UANC supporters who were shot at point blank when they were ejected from a train after attending a political rally and the countless beatings of people in Mabvuku, Mbare, Seke, etc, not forgetting Cde Ndemera in Gweru in the Midlands areas where he ran amok by burning people in their houses simply because they belonged to opposition groups, especially ZAPU paid a huge price.

Ndemera a recruit from UANC, became an apostle of violence, genocide and terror under the direct command of Emmerson Mnangagwa, hence Midlands became the hotbed of political killings and anarchy. Serial political murders were conducted by operatives from the CIO. Innocent civilians perished in broad day light and it was a terrifying holocaust that was instigated by political thugs of the worst order whose obsessions on the One Party state rule had pitched all civil liberties. This is just a minuscule insight into how Emmerson Mnangagwa perpetrated extreme violence, horrors and terrors of holocaust – a modern day mass murderer but one who is walking scot-free.