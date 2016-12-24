Mnangagwa’s Deadly Sexcapades And Horror Killings | SECRETS EXPOSED

12

By Phillip Zulu |Emmerson Mnangagwa…ever heard how he sent a then fit and energetic young popular journalist-Godfrey Majonga into permanent disability? It is a chilling extremely vile diabolical punishment to point a gun on his head and order him to either sit on a red hot electric stove or jump out of the flat through the window and slide down on the gutters.

Majonga chose the latter, he tried his best but a ravaged Emmerson Mnangagwa kept pointing a gun at him, driven by fear and trepidation after such an unlikely encounter with a God father of terror, still being under the influence of alcohol he let go of his grip and fell down thuddingly, breaking his spine. All this because of a woman that had two timed him with Ngwena the killer, Emmerson Mnangagwa the CIO boss whose terror against Ndebeles, opposition leaders and their supporters had been intensified. Majonga is a living proof of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s undiluted evilness, simply because he ‘caught’ Majonga in his flat where he rented out his sexual pest, a concubine of intercourse pleasures whenever he needed to release his stress after butchering thousands in Matabeleland.

 

The late Bishop Abel Muzorewa was arrested by Emmerson Mnangagwa on trumped up charges of trying to overthrow the government and was incarcerated in a hideous hideout post in Goromonzi, where many activists never returned alive but became a mixture of the acidic chemicals that consume every bone and soul. Yes Goromonzi is a very dangerous path that many never returned from; after having been viciously interrogated, tortured, through beatings and the last breath gives up on such callousness, human bodies were thrown into acids- the most dangerous substances that we hear are mostly for gold purification.

 

The more than 20 UANC supporters who were shot at point blank when they were ejected from a train after attending a political rally and the countless beatings of people in Mabvuku, Mbare, Seke, etc, not forgetting Cde Ndemera in Gweru in the Midlands areas where he ran amok by burning people in their houses simply because they belonged to opposition groups, especially ZAPU paid a huge price.

Ndemera a recruit from UANC, became an apostle of violence, genocide and terror under the direct command of Emmerson Mnangagwa, hence Midlands became the hotbed of political killings and anarchy. Serial political murders were conducted by operatives from the CIO. Innocent civilians perished in broad day light and it was a terrifying holocaust that was instigated by political thugs of the worst order whose obsessions on the One Party state rule had pitched all civil liberties. This is just a minuscule insight into how Emmerson Mnangagwa perpetrated extreme violence, horrors and terrors of holocaust – a modern day mass murderer but one who is walking scot-free.

  • chamunorwa

    Well if he is evil why do you want him to be the President of Zimbabwe ? If he did commit genocide he needs to be hanged or thrown in the same chemicals he used when he killed Ndebeles and oppositions supporter.

  • TJINGABABILI

    A CALLOUS KILLER! GIVE HIM POWER HE WILL MURDER ALL HIS OPPONENTS! STOP MNANGAGWA CAMPAIGN MUST BE FORMED! WHILE HIS CELL IS BEING PREPARED!

  • David Banner

    The gross injustices that he Mnangagwa and others like him in this government have stood for and carried out over the years will not go unpunished! They shall reap what they have sown very soon! God is a just God!

  • Godfrey

    Shocking!

  • Youtman

    Yaaaa he needs same treatment he gave to Majonga and others. Ultimate punishment: DEATH BY STONING!!!!!!!

  • simbarashe

    this is pure rubbish lie. smear campaign to derail him will not work. You are trying to tarnish his image but we will not stop supporting Ngwena. Pinda Ngwena isu Mazimbabwe tidye rifa. vangani vanosekerera ukawana mukadzi or small house yako ine chikomba. Zvanzi akauraya vanhu. can yoy tell us waakauraya. zvanzi akasunga munhu. akatanga riinhi kuita muporisa. Hee Gukurahundi. the only person to blame on Gukuruhundi munomuziva kwete kutinyepera. kuda kusvipisa Zita ravamwe basi. Pambili ubaba Mnanangagwa. mina kuthanda kakhukulu. Ramba munyerere Mudhara.

  • widzo

    why are people so obsessed about Gukurahundi…what about Madzviti who raped and killed shonas.Are shonas less human..The Ndebeles killed as a people/tribe but Gukurahundi was not done by a single person.

  • wekunyombwe

    Add Didmus Mutasa on the list

  • PoliticalNomad

    I wonder what people see in Grace!!! She might be young and filthy rich BUT this woman isn’t capable of leading a country. SHE JUST DOESN’T HAVE THE CAPABILITIES. DULL AS A STONE. SHE IS NOT AN ALTERNATIVE!!! JUST BY VIRTUE OF BEING THE PRESIDENT’S WIFE DOESNT MAKE HER FIT FOR THIS OFFICE.

  • John Mbuya

    Was he (Mnangarwa) alone???? Who was he working for???? Who gave him orders to kill innocent people??? Let’s get to the bottom of this issue.

  • Madzibaba

    We have always known that this man is extremely evil and he can never be allowed to rule Zim bcz if he does alot more pple will disappear during his term. He also wants to kill Gire once Robert kicks the bucket. We voted the mafia into power 36yrs ago unwittingly.

  • T Moyo

    This is rubbish, chero mukadii gwendo guno mairasha. Regai mukararnga apinde panyanga tifare hedu. Chikara ndizvoo.
    He was a mere minister of state security ,how could he have powers to declare war on matebeland in a country where even a primary school can not hold a prize giving without state approval?

    Madzviti plundered Chivi, vakavuraya Chief Madyangove.

    Makaranga muripikoooo