Motorist Threatens To Bewitch ZRP Cop

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane | An enraged motorist caused a stir at a roadblock along the Zvishavane- Buchwa Road, when he threatened to bewitch a ZRP cop following an altercation over traffic fines.

The incident happened a few kilometres outside Zvishavane Town when the man, driving a South African registered motor vehicle fumed after being fined $30 dollars for a defunct back light. “How can you ask me to pay $30 for one faulty back light? You act as if you were not raised among Africans. I am going to strike your feet. I will visit a traditional healer who will fix you over this matter.You know very well that things are very difficult these days,”fumed the man.

The man vowed he would not leave the scene until he collected soil with the officer’s footprints. “These officers just want to extort money from travellers.We are tired of their corrupt activities. They mount too many roadblocks and they just want to get cash from drivers,”said a driver who witnessed the incident.

Although ZimEye.com could not establish the names of the concerned officer,it is understood the cop only left the place after pleading with the man to retract his threats. “The officer and his colleagues only left the place after pleading with the many to retract his threats,”said another eyewitness. No comment could be obtained from the police in Zvishavane.