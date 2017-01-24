Moyo Rubbishes Malema’s Mugabe Attack

Namhla Ntandwa | Higher Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has rubbished Julius Malema’s much publicised attack against President Robert Mugabe.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, said Mugabe’s continued stay in power was not good for Zimbabwe, Sadc and “the African revolution project”.

Said Malema in a passionate plea for Mugabe to step down; “Zimbabwe’s situation is bad. President Mugabe can’t even control a spade. He is no longer capable of discharging his responsibilities.”

“We don’t hate the man. They can respond and insult us anyhow they want, but they are a group of cowards, those comrades in Zanu PF, to be scared to say to an old man like President Mugabe, please, with due respect, let go.”

Moyo took to twitter to downplay Malema’s comments; “I think Malema will always be Malema while everything else is obladi oblada as life goes on!”