Moyo Rubbishes Malema’s Mugabe Attack

Namhla Ntandwa | Higher Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has rubbished Julius Malema’s much publicised attack against President Robert Mugabe.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, said Mugabe’s continued stay in power was not good for Zimbabwe, Sadc and “the African revolution project”.
Said Malema in a passionate plea for Mugabe to step down; “Zimbabwe’s situation is bad. President Mugabe can’t even control a spade. He is no longer capable of discharging his responsibilities.”
Moyo took to twitter to downplay Malema’s comments; “I think Malema will always be Malema while everything else is obladi oblada as life goes on!”