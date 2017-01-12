Moyo Tells Mnangagwa, War Vets ‘Go To Hell’

Staff Reporter | Professor Jonathan Moyo has dismissed the political grandstanding by the War Vets led by Christopher Mutsvangwa, in which they have pushed Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deal harshly with him.

Writing on twitter Moyo said, “Plz. Anyone who thinks this exemplifies an offensive or abusive tweet is not only an enemy of freedom but is also mad and should go to hell!”

This was after Moyo had earlier twitted; “Big progress would be made if officials worked not for their successor, but for the success of the policies of President Mugabe and govt.”

“He [Mnangagwa] says he will only speak when the President [Robert Mugabe] says speak, but I think he can’t allow this to continue. He has to censure Moyo, who is his junior in the party, to stop this abuse. Mnangagwa has to speak out and shut him up,” said Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association secretary-general, Victor Matemadanda to the media.

“Moyo is being cheered on as he attacks the revolution and it appears as if he is being sent to continue attacking Mnangagwa and nothing happens to him. If President Mugabe wants to stop this madness, surely he can because he can’t just say by word of mouth stop abusing Twitter and not take action.”

Moyo has over the past weeks exposed the Mnangagwa faction through social media.