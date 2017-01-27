Mphoko Attacked by Mnangagwa Aides

Staff Reporter | Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday received a barrage of attacks from opposition parties and from the Emmerson Mnangagwa ZANU PF camp.

Is Mphoko really abusing state resources?

VP Mphoko who is currently Acting President, was attacked for as claimed, using state resources to sponsor his own company all arising from an announcement that he is (as Acting President) to officiate the opening of a branch of his Choppies business in Harare.

He is currently the Acting President and had Robert Mugabe returned home, the Head Of State would himself be the one to open the Choppies branch as Mugabe has done before.

But those facts were ignored yesterday as one of Mnangagwa’s digi-aides Jones Musara wrote of Mphoko saying the development represents, “more evidence of Mphoko’s abuse of Gvnt office for personal business!”

Others also added attacking Mphoko.

Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe party spokesman Pishai Muchauraya said “(the) Acting President (is) using state resources to officially open own business!.”

Meanwhile, below was the government letter announcing the development.



