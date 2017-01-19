Mphoko Attacks ‘Disrespectful’ Mujuru

ACTING President Phelekezela Mphoko has described Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) president Dr Joice Mujuru as a disrespectful woman with nothing to offer to the nation.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters who braved incessant rains yesterday at a star rally held at Gwindingwi High School at Nyika Growth Point ahead of the Bikita West by-election on Saturday, the Acting President said the ZimPF president was expelled from Zanu-PF because she was disrespectful.

He said Dr Mujuru once verbally attacked the late Vice-Presidents, Dr Simon Muzenda and Dr Joshua Nkomo, during the war of liberation and after independence, proving that she was insolent.

“We had Joice Mujuru in government as Vice President; she has nothing to offer together with her ally Dzikamai Mavhaire. Mavhaire is known for disrespecting the President.

“He was the first person from Masvingo to call for President Mugabe’s ouster. Mujuru verbally attacked the late two vice presidents and you all know that.

She has nothing to offer to the people of Zimbabwe. You must vote for Zanu-PF’s candidate, Beauty Chabaya, come Saturday,” said Acting President Mphoko.

Five other candidates Mr Kudakwashe Gopo (ZimPF), Mr Heya Shoko (independent), Mr Madock Chivasa (National Constitutional Assembly), Mr Terence Tanyaradzwa Makumbo (Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe and Mr Innocent Muzvimbiri (independent) are in the contest too.

The Acting President said Zanu-PF was the only party that can solve the people’s problems because it is the governing party with all the machinery including all ministers.

“The whole Cabinet is Zanu-PF and that is our advantage when it comes to developing constituencies. There is no MDC minister in government so all what you want can only be addressed through our party. President Mugabe has sent me to Bikita West to tell you that he is appealing for your votes,” he said.

“No one is forced but we are asking for your votes. When an elderly person, your leader asks, we are expected to respect that. It is against this background that we expect you people of Bikita West not to fail the President.”

Acting President Mphoko took a swipe at Bikita Minerals’ reluctance to develop communities in which the company is operating from yet it was exploiting valuable minerals from the areas.

He said companies should plough back in communities they operate in.

“We have Bikita Minerals here which is mining some of the expensive minerals on the world market — lithium and tantalite. The company has an obligation to develop communities in which it is operating from and not to exploit minerals without ploughing back to the community.

“We have a granite company in Mutoko which has managed to build a school which had been destroyed by natural disasters.

“Likewise Bikita Minerals should start to contribute something back to you,” he said.

He said Government has the power to force the company to give something to the community but the entity should take it upon itself to develop communities and stop plundering the country’s resources for nothing.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF’s secretary for administration Dr Ignatius Chombo said the people of Bikita West should rally behind the party’s candidate as the revolutionary party is the only organised political outfit in the country.

Zanu-PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere assured Acting President Mphoko that Zanu-PF would win Bikita West resoundingly.

He said 12 000 party members have assured him that they would rally behind the party’s candidate on Saturday.

“Acting President Mphoko, we have done our assessments in Bikita West and got assurance from 12 000 registered voters that they will vote for Zanu-PF, come Saturday. We can safely say it is a foregone conclusion that we have retained Bikita West. We should not worry of Zimbabwe People Fired (ZimPF),” he said.

Secretary for youth Kudzai Chipanga appealed to party members in Bikita West to vote resoundingly for Zanu-PF, saying the victory will be President Mugabe’s befitting 93rd birthday present. The President turns 93 on February 21.

Also present at the Bikita rally were Masvingo Minister of State for provincial affairs, Shuvai Mahofa, Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development, Dr Joseph Made, ruling party secretary for production Josiah Hungwe, Zanu-PF Chief Whip Lovemore Matuke, Deputy Minister of Lands and Resettlement, Berita Chikwama, Masvingo MPs, provincial executive representatives, war veteran, Joseph Chinotimba and Chabaya, among others. – State Media