Mphoko Meets Buhari’s Special Envoy

The special envoy, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe paid a courtesy call on Acting President Phelekezela Mphoko at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday where they were informed that Zimbabwe had two candidates vying for senior positions at the African Union Commission.

Ambassador Kingibe was accompanied by Nigeria’s candidate Ms Fatima Kyari Mohammed and other officials.

Speaking to the media after a closed door meeting with Acting President Mphoko, Ambassador Kingibe said Zimbabwe and Nigeria enjoyed strong relations that saw them consult on various issues.

“My President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria sent us as a delegation to His Excellency, the President who unfortunately is on his holidays,” said Ambassador Kingibe.

“But I am glad they probably met in Mali at the France Africa Summit and they will have an opportunity to meet in Addis Ababa at the end of the month at the African Union Summit.

“He sent us to wish him all the best for 2017 and to share with him some thoughts about the future of the African Union Commission and to present our candidate for the Office of the Commissioner for Peace and Security in the forthcoming elections of the African Union Commission.

“We were well received by the honourable Acting President and we had very fruitful and in-depth discussions. We have also taken note that Zimbabwe also has two candidates up for elections. As we always do in the African family, I am sure we will find some kind of an outcome that will make everybody comfortable and able to work with.”

Ambassador Kingibe said Ms Mohammed had vast experience in peace and security where she excelled in managing and preventing conflicts.

Zimbabwe’s candidates to the offices of AU commissioners are Dr Pride Chigwedere (Social Affairs) and Dr Hesphina Rukato (Political Affairs).

Ambassador Kingibe said the developments in Gambia where outgoing President Yahya Jammeh refused to pave way for President-elect, Adama Barrow were disturbing.

“Of course, that was a matter of concern to the leaders in West Africa. President Muhammadu Buhari has in fact, been appointed as the mediator to have the President of the Gambia change his mind and peacefully cede power to the winner of the elections.

“They had a useful meeting with him on Friday. I am not briefed on the outcome. But the collective effort of West Africa is to ensure that the will of the people as reflected in the results of the elections are respected by President Jammeh peacefully,” Ambassador Kingite said. – State Media