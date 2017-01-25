Mugabe Aide Recovers From Deadly Accident

ZANU-PF Matabeleland South chairman Rabelani Choeni, who was involved in an accident early this month, has fully recovered and is expected to resume party duties after his review next week.

Choeni and four others were involved in an accident along the Beitbridge–Bulawayo road near West Nicholson when his vehicle burst a rear tyre and overturned.

He and a pregnant passenger were admitted at Gwanda District Hospital; him for five days and the woman for six days. Two other passengers were treated and discharged.

In an interview, Choeni said he had fully recovered and was waiting to go for his review next week.

“I am now feeling fine. I feel I have recovered but will go for my review end of this month to ascertain my recovery. I have not yet resumed duty but after the review, I will go back to official party business,” he said.

“However, party business should go on. It should not stop because I am not there or dead. Preparations for the 21st Movement, I gather, are going on well. Although I have not been attending the meetings, I will be briefed on the progress but from what I hear all is going on smoothly.”

Choeni said his vehicle veered off the road and overturned.

The accident happened at Johnsley Resettlement area just before West Nicholson when he was on his way to Matopos National Park to identify the site for hosting the 21st February Movement Celebrations next month.

The party has started fundraising for the event following the setting up of 10 committees to spearhead preparations.- State Media