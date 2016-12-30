Mugabe Being Pushed Out

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | President Robert Mugabe is under pressure to hand over power to his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, ZimEye can reveal.

Senior Zanu PF officials and intelligence personnel have revealed that President Mugabe is under immense pressure from party members and sponsors of the regime to step down and hand over power Mnangagwa. Mugabe was recently endorsed as Zanu PF’s candidate for the 2018 elections, with the youth wing declaring him life president. At the conference Mugabe despite his age and simmering discontent against his leadership showed no signs of going anywhere any time soon.

In the latest development party sources at Benjamin Burombo Building told ZimEye.com, the party’s sponsors and senior Zanu PF officials are exerting pressure on Mugabe to step down. Despite mounting pressure, the 92-year-old veteran ruler is eager to cling to power despite poor health and advanced age.

The inside sources at Benjamin Burombo Building said Chinese and Russian officials were increasingly becoming restive as a result of Mugabe’s prolonged stay in power. “Chinese and Russian officials have indicated that Mugabe must step down and hand over power to Mnangagwa. Mugabe is now too old to run around and he no longer has the charisma to articulate issues.”

“The arrangement is that Mugabe has to step down and hand over power to Mnangagwa. Mugabe is also under pressure from party members. His intention to hand over power to his wife Grace has backfired,”said a party official.

Mnangagwa who is the Acting President in Mugabe’s absence, is viewed as the nonagenarian’s heir apparent following the two’s lengthy association which dates back to the days of the liberation war. “Mugabe is under pressure to leave office before the 2018 elections but it remains to be seen whether he will give in to increasing pressure. Even some western countries have also indicated they are willing to support Zimbabwe if Mugabe agrees to cede power,”said another party official.