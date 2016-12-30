Mugabe Being Pushed Out

2

 Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | President Robert Mugabe is under pressure to hand over power to his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, ZimEye can reveal. 

Senior Zanu PF officials and intelligence personnel have revealed that President Mugabe is under immense pressure from party members and sponsors of the regime to step down and hand over power Mnangagwa. Mugabe was recently endorsed as Zanu PF’s candidate for the 2018 elections, with the youth wing declaring him life president. At the conference Mugabe despite his age and simmering discontent against his leadership showed no signs of going anywhere any time soon.

In the latest development party sources at Benjamin Burombo Building told ZimEye.com, the party’s sponsors and senior Zanu PF officials are exerting pressure on Mugabe to step down. Despite mounting pressure, the 92-year-old veteran ruler is eager to cling to power despite poor health and advanced age.

The inside sources at Benjamin Burombo Building said Chinese and Russian officials were increasingly becoming restive as a result of Mugabe’s prolonged stay in power. “Chinese and Russian officials have indicated that Mugabe must step down and hand over power to Mnangagwa. Mugabe is now too old to run around and he no longer has the charisma to articulate issues.”

“The arrangement is that Mugabe has to step down and hand over power to Mnangagwa. Mugabe is also under pressure from party members. His intention to hand over power to his wife Grace has backfired,”said a party official.

Mnangagwa who is the Acting President in Mugabe’s absence, is viewed as the nonagenarian’s heir apparent following the two’s lengthy association which dates back to the days of the liberation war. “Mugabe is under pressure to leave office before the 2018 elections but it remains to be seen whether he will give in to increasing pressure. Even some western countries have also indicated they are willing to support Zimbabwe if Mugabe agrees to cede power,”said another party official.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Maheru Tumbwasungata

    Joshua Nkomo: No Country Can Live By Slogans “Pasi This, Pasi That”
    18th January 2015
    What Joshua Nkomo said in Bulawayo on Saturday 12 April 1986.
    “…..We are enveloped in the politics of hate. The amount of hate that is being preached today in this country is frightful. What Zimbabwe fought for
    was peace, progress, love, respect, justice, equality,not the opposite.And one of the worst evils we see today is corruption. The country bleeds today because of corruption.It is appropriate that the site chosen for Lookout’s grave lies near a memorial to those who fought against Hitler. Lookout fought against fascism, oppression, tribalism and corruption. Any failure to dedicate ourselves to the ideals of Masuku will be a betrayal of him and of all those freedom fighters whose graves are not known.Our country cannot progress on fear and false accusations which are founded simply on the love of power.
    There is something radically wrong with our country today and we are moving, fast,towards destruction.There is confusion and corruption and, let us be clear about it, we are seeing racism in reverse under false mirror of correcting imbalances from the past.In the process we are creating worse things. We have created fear in the minds of some in our country. We have
    made them feel unwanted, unsafe. Young men and women are on the streets of our cities. There is terrible unemployment. Life has become harsher than ever before.
    People are referred to as squatters. I hate the word. I do not hate the
    person. When people were moved under imperialism certain facilities like water were provided. But under us? Nothing! You cannot build a country by firing people’s homes.No country can
    live by slogans, pasi (down with) this and pasi that. When you are ruling you should never say pasi to anyone.If there is something wrong with someone you must try to uplift him, not oppress him. We cannot condemn other people and then do things even worse than they did. Lookout was a brave man. He led the first group of guerrillas who returned home at ceasefire. Lookout, lying quietly here in his coffin, fought to the last minute of his life for justice. It is his commitment to fair play that earned him his incarceration.Some of you are tempted to give away your principles in order to conform. Even the preachers are frightened to speak freely and they have to hide behind the name of Jesus. The fear that pervades the rulers has come down to the people and to the workers.There is too much conformity. People work and then they shut up. We cannot go on this way. People must be freed to be able to speak. We invite the clergy to be outspoken. Tell us when we
    go wrong.When Lookout was in Parirenyatwa he requested to be able to say goodbye to his friend Dumiso. The request was refused. “No!” By our own government!He is not being buried in Heroes’Acre. But they can’t take away his status as a hero.

    Joshua Nkomo: No Country Can Live By Slogans “Pasi This, Pasi That” | ZimEye
    NationalHot Debates!FeaturesJoshua Nkomo: No Country Can Live By Slogans “Pasi This,…
    ZIMEYE.NET|BY _

  • Mart

    Mugabe is very thick headed. He will never accept anything. His game plan is to die in office.