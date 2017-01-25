Mugabe Birthday Bash Goes Ahead In Wounded Matopos

The ruling Zanu PF party is going ahead with President Robert Mugabe’s birthday bash in the Matopos in Matabeleland South, much to the anger of citizens there still wounded from the Gukurahundi atrocities.

Matopo residents have apparently tried to petition authorities on the insensitivity of holding a birthday bash over literary the ‘dead bodies’ of their loved ones.

The state media reports that the Zanu PF national youth leadership has described the 2017 edition of 21st February Movement celebrations as instructive to the revolutionary party’s youths’ commitment to safeguard the gains of the liberation struggle.

The youths say this year’s celebrations come at a time they are reinvigorated and inspired to maintain the legendary iconic status of patriotism symbolised by the illustrious life of President Robert Mugabe.

Zanu PF Secretary for Youths Affairs Kudzai Chipanga and Zanu PF youth league national secretary for finance Tongai Kasukuwere said the stage has been set.

The girl child has been empowered and given equal access to opportunities thanks to the policies of President Mugabe, added Zanu PF Kuwadzana legislator Betty Kaseke.

The youth leaders say the celebrations come at a time they are committed to ensure they decimate the opposition through the ballot in the harmonised elections to be held next year.

The annual 21st February Movement celebrations are slated for Matopos in Matabeleland South at a date to be announced. – State Media