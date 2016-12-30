Mugabe Breaks Into And Loots Treasury For Far East Jaunt

By Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe broke into and looted the treasury to fund his Far East jaunt, at the expense of the country’s civil servants, a senior opposition politician has said.

The leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tendai Biti said Mugabe robbed the treasury of revenue which was supposed to be paid to civil servants in the form of their 2016 bonuses, through his month-long annual leave to the Far East.

Mugabe noted for his love to gallivant left the country for his routine annual leave for Singapore, snatching over $6 million from the dry government coffers to spend with his family. Emptying the government coffers, the aging leader ordered government to pay civil servants with non-existent residential stands which the latter refused.

“Every time the President leaves the country he takes with him $4 million in hard cash which in most cases is raided from the RTGS system, ” said Biti who is also a former Finance Minister.

“This is part of the reason why we have cash shortages, because accounts for ordinary people have been raided to fund unnecessary travel. With his relatives and security personnel over the month-long holiday he could spend close to $6 million,” Biti said.

Mugabe has also ignored the deteriorating economy where thousands of workers and pensioners are sleeping in bank queues waiting to access their little hard earned cash.

In the Far East, Mugabe also gets routine medical checkups which chew millions of dollars all of which funded by the suffering tax payers back home.