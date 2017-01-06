Mugabe Chairman In Fatal Accident

ZANU-PF’s Matabeleland South provincial chairman, Rabelani Choeni and four other people have been hospitalised after they suffered serious injuries when a vehicle he was driving veered off the road and overturned.

The accident occurred on Wednesday along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Road when Choeni was on his way to Matopos National Park to identify a site for hosting the 21st February Movement Celebrations next month.

National Traffic police spokesperson Inspector Tigere Chigome confirmed the accident yesterday.

“On 4 January at around 6AM the driver and four passengers were involved in an accident at the 189km peg when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It veered off the road and overturned leaving them with serious injuries,” said Insp Chigome.

He said Choeni and the passengers were taken to Gwanda District Hospital and their condition is reportedly stable.

“They’re currently admitted at Gwanda District Hospital. At the moment we’ve not heard any news of any threat to life as their condition is reported to be stable,” he said.

The Zanu-PF provincial executive through its Secretary for Information and Publicity who is also Umzingwane legislator, Cde William Dewa, wished Cde Choeni a speedy recovery so that he continues with his job.

“As the provincial executive we are very sorry that our chairman was involved in an accident. Actually he was on his way to Matopos National Park to identify the venue as we are going to host the 21st February Movement Celebrations. We wish him a speedy recovery so that he joins others in the preparations,” saidDewa.

A party official who spoke on condition of anonymity said Choeni was driving in his official party Ford Everest vehicle from Beitbridge when the accident occurred.

“The vehicle burst its rear right tyre near Johnsley Resettlement area just before West Nicholson and he lost control before he veered off the road.

He had four passengers he had given a lift. We visited him and observed that he is out of danger although he has visible injuries,” he said. – State Media