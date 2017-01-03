Mugabe Crazed Cops Run Amok Assault Revellers

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Cops ran amok and severely assaulted revellers at Mutsetse Bar in Rujeko Masvingo last night.

Although Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula could not be reached for a comment, eyewitnesses told ZimEye.com the two cops arrived at the bar and assaulted revellers accusing them of undermining the authority of President Robert Mugabe. The two cops further accused the revellers of inciting public disorder.

Two people were severely injured during the attack.

Despite the fact that the police camp is 50 metres from the shopping centre no efforts were made to apprehend the marauding cops who were in plain clothes.

An MDC Youth Assembly member identified as Tafadzwa was seriously injured after being assaulted by the cops.

“We were drinking beer at Mutsetse Bar last night when two cops stormed the place and began to beat up people. They accused the revellers of undermining the authority of the President.”

“We were amazed by their behaviour. We went to Rujeko Police Station and reported the matter but nothing was done. The police refused to cooperate with us. In actual fact they accused us of provoking their colleagues,” said an eyewitness who declined to be named.

ZRP officers have been widely condemned for harassing innocent Zimbabweans.

At least 15 Rujeko residents gathered at the police camp after the incident, demanding to be addressed by the Officer in Charge.