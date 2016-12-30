TOP WAR VET BLASTS OUT: “Mugabe Dead Buried With ZANU PF Anytime from Today”

The author is ZANU PF’s former Head of Security (Mash Central)

MUGABE DETERMINED TO TAKE ZANU PF PARTY AND THE COUNTRY TO THE GRAVE!!!

By Cde Batsirai Musona| Taking into consideration that the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA ) , which has the duty of representing the interests of the former freedom fighters and voicing their concerns, has been put under siege by Mr. Mugabe for doing exactly that, I as the first victim of the 2015 G40 instigated party victimization, purging and expulsion of those who are critical of Mr. Mugabe’s long and unchallenged stay in power, find myself with no option but to speak out against the president’s political tricks and willful disregard of the founding principles of ZANU PF at a time many other war veterans and the generality of the people are being forced to keep quiet out of fear of victimization and purging in the wake of arrests and threats on trumped up charges in order to strip dissenting war veterans of their privileges.

As one of those who joined the liberation struggle in the early 70s at a tender age, but young as I was when I joined the war of liberation, I remember vividly what inspired me to join the war and what those who joined before me were fighting for, universal suffrage, equality, freedom, democracy, self determination and eradication of oppression of man by another man.

Unfortunately, the freedom we fought for has for a long time now been denied to the general citizenry and those who fought for it. The floodgates of persecutions have been unleashed on the former freedom fighters and menacing dogs of victimization have been let loose on us for daring to challenge Mr. Mugabe and speaking truth to power. But speaking truth to power has always been our calling as ex-freedom fighters when we fought Ian Douglas Smith’s white supremacy regime. Now just because those with whom we once spoke truth to power with now possess that power does not mean that we will not challenge them when they abuse it.

It is disheartening to note how ZANU PF has now been turned into a personal organization in which president Mugabe, like the name of his company is the Alpha and Omega of the party. The merging of the first secretary and secretary general’s posts in the late eighties, the deliberate move to leave the post of the national chairman of the party vacant and the popularization of undemocratic resolutions and slogans like ‘ one Centre of power ‘, in ZANU PF has served to concentrate power in the hands of one person at the expense of the proper functioning of the party.



This has resulted in turning president Mugabe into a personal cult before whom all ZANU PF general membership bows their heads in submission. This is evidenced by some overzealous political bootlickers who have gone a step further to equate Mr. Mugabe to God. Savior Kasukuwere is a living testimony to such blasphemous statements.

Other undemocratic and outdated slogans such as “pasi na nhingi “, down with someone which are being used to denounce war veterans , political opponents and any other members who would have seen things differently in the party or outside of the party have a deeper meaning that those who use them know. Saying ” pasi na nhingi ” down with someone is the same as condemning the person in question to death hence these hateful slogans that promote extra – judicial killings given that those uttering them have no legal power to pass the death penalty which some of us and other prominent personalities of the society have been campaigning against even in its legal form. These slogans had some meaning during the liberation struggle and it is high time such hateful slogans are ditched 36 years after independence. This should apply to any political party or organization and is not restricted to ZANU PF alone.

As a former freedom fighter, speaking on my behalf and on behalf of any other ex- combatant who shares my views but is currently unable to air them due to fear of victimization, I urge those who genuinely love ZANU PF to progress as a party to desist forthwith from using undemocratic slogans such as the ones I have mentioned because will come a time when people will be held accountable for promoting an undemocratic culture in the country in general and in the party in particular.

I share the same view with the majority of the former freedom fighters who distanced themselves from president Mugabe and withdrew their support from his leadership which has digressed from founding principles and values of the revolution. However, they fell short of naming the new war veterans patron to replace president Mugabe with whom they have irreconcilable differences.

Let it be known to every one of us that the ZNLWVA is a welfare organization registered to spearhead the welfare of the former combatants who were then known as ZANLA and ZIPRA forces The new patron can chosen from among the living or those who have passed on but have left a legacy untainted by scandals or signs of bad leadership.

President Mugabe has played his part as a politician and leader in the history of Zimbabwe and no one take away what he did at his peak both in the early sixties, during and after the war of liberation, but there is always an end to everything. In my rural home area where I come from, our elders have a Shona saying that goes, “Kucheketedza kwakapedza mupini “. This means you can not overdo a good thing.

Those who lack political foresight and acumen have been pointing fingers at those they suspect that they are causing factionalism and infighting in the party while leaving out the one person responsible for sawing seeds of division in ZANU PF Mr. Mugabe. Mr. Mugabe’s divide and rule tactics , which comprise of creating factions with the hope that they will concentrate on fighting each other and thus remove or divert attention from him and prolong his stay in power is not new at all.

Former Senegalese president Leopold Sedar Senghor employed those very same tactics to stay in power while those who lacked the wisdom to see past his tricks fought each other instead of legally deposing him from power. It is high time that people in ZANU PF started seeing past president Mugabe’s tricks and come together and tell him that he has failed the party and the nation.

As part of his tricks , he was quick to denounce and threaten the Christopher Mutsvangwa led War Veterans executive which he labeled as dissidents who should be crushed in the same fashion as what happened to the 1980 dissident era in Matabeleland and lower Gweru where innocent souls were lost in what president Mugabe later referred to as a ” moment of madness” for proposing that his second in command in both ZANU PF and Zimbabwe Emerson Mnangagwa would take over as the next president in the ” unlikely ” event that Mr. Mugabe voluntarily relinquishes power.

He told the war veterans not to interfere with party issues and instead concentrate on their welfare since according to him they were not part of the ZANU PF structures. He said war veterans had no say or power to determine on who comes in as president after him. Ironically , when president Mugabe thought that his power was under serious threat from the war veterans , he was quick to assemble a few misguided war veteran elements under the leadership of the controversial and willing tool Mandiitawepi Chimene to a hastily organized so called ” Solidarity meeting ” at the ZANU PF party HQ in Harare as a counter measure to the famous 21 July 2016 war veterans meeting held at Railton Sports Club in Harare where it was unanimously agreed that the president and patron is now reneging on most of the historic 7 April 2016 meeting resolutions by identifying himself more with the G40 cabal.

It is on that meeting at the party HQ that Mandi Chimene publicly humiliated vice president Mnangagwa when she openly requested president Mugabe to expel his number 2 from both the party and government for causing factionalism in the party. The Mandi Chimene saga exposed her handlers because due to overdose of drugs as she publicly admitted that she was under the influence of drugs, she failed to perform according to the rehearsed script. The president must have been left with some eggs on the face because one would not need a rocket scientist to notice that there was a big hand behind Mandi Chimene’s mad dog behaviour.

Mr. Mugabe instead of publicity reprimanding or using his power as the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe to immediately fire Mandi Chimene for her unsolicited unbecoming and drunken behaviour, he chose to tell his vice president that it is sometimes necessary to respond such public rantings by junior party members in order to clear one’s name.

Mr Mugabe’s deafening silence and lack of action on Mandi Chimene’s attack on VP Mnangagwa supports the idea that he is the architect of all the chaos in ZANU PF. Mandi Chimene could not have had the spine to attack a vice president of the nation under the watch of the president if she had no blessings from the president himself.

It should be remembered that Chimene is not the first person to publicly undress the vice president before the silent and watchful Mugabe on the same venue, in a similar fashion, before a similar crowd gathered for the similar event, at the so called” solidarity gathering or meeting”, Sarah Mahoka did exactly the same and she had a party on vice president Mnangagwa early this year when she undressed the ever smiling and unmoved vice president and as usual Mr Mugabe remained silent.

The late Espinah Nhari was quickly and publicly reprimanded by VP Mr Phelekezela Mphoko in Masvingo at a Grace Mugabe rally for chanting” pasi ne G40” down with G40 slogan . She was subsequently suspended from the party despite Mr Mphoko’s assertion that G40 was a myth.

If a person could be suspended or expelled from the party for chanting a slogan against something that is a myth, what will befall persons that publicly attack and humiliate a whole vice president in the presence of a silent president?

Just recently, in Mashonaland Central province Itai Dickson Mafiosi openly challenged Mr. Mugabe’s One Centre of power mandate given to him by the 6th national people’s congress of 2014 resolution after the party’s constitutional amendment. It is surprising that no alarm bells were rung against the move. The fact that the president did not see any danger in this so called Mafioso Resolution tells more about his new tactics.

If this resolution was from some other chairman suspected of being a Mnangagwa sympathizer, Mugabe would have acted viciously against the person and that would have lead to the expulsion of that particular chairperson. President Mugabe is one person who is more worried about his position and he does not care about what will happen to someone’s political career.

This is the same Mugabe who told the Mutsvangwa executive not to interfere with party affairs but he went on to allow Mandi Chimene and company to interfere with the party issues so much that he was even given orders to fire his vice president by Chimene.

Factionalism and internal bickering within ZANU PF is now affecting the performance of the government and as a result the majority of the people of Zimbabwe are now suffering. ZANU PF as the party in government should have concentrated much on revamping the economic fortunes of the nation rather than engaging in unnecessary and counterproductive internal political fights which are of no benefit to the general population.

President Mugabe has no desire whatsoever to solve the hot succession issue and hand over power to some one because his desire is to make sure that he achieves the life presidency and he would rather die in office than seeing someone else ascending the presidency during his lifetime. He wants to score a first by becoming one president who died in office without referring to anyone else as his leader since independence.

Mr Mugabe has not only failed to resolve the economic crisis bedeviling the country but he is also now too old to govern .No sane person can rally behind him as a candidate in the 2018 national plebiscite . If ZANU PF is to survive as a party, they have to start mobilizing for the holding of internal party processes possibly calling for an extra ordinary congress according to the party constitution in order to come up with the person who will succeed Mugabe to contest as the ZANU PF party candidate for 2018 election and not this Mugabe chete chete mantra.

The president will be 94 years when he stands as a presidential candidate in 2018 and by the time he completes his term in 2023 he will be 99 years. Does this surely mean that Zimbabwe will come to end if one day he wakes up not among us? If the party and country are governed through their constitutions why do you people keep on endorsing him as your presidential candidate as if Zimbabwe has a shortage people?

It is only President Mugabe’s enemies and the country, who are calling for Mugabe’s prolonged and 2018 electoral candidature hence the systematic elimination of loyal party cadres like war veterans, general party membership and patriotic youths who are viewed as obstacles to the G40 machinations. This so called Generation 40 or G40 is composed of people who have unbridled ambitions to take political power in ZANU PF from what they refer as old guard.

Batsirai Musona

The Igwee