MUGABE DEATH LATEST: Pastor Denied Bail

Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchutu on Thursday condemned Mugadza to jail after he denied him bail, “because the clergyman has propensity to commit similar offences”.

Mugadza was picked outside the Harare magistrates court, where he had gone for his routine remand hearing. “They are accusing me of undermining the authority of the president and they picked me at 0945hrs at the court”, Mugadza told ZimEye soon after his arrest Monday.