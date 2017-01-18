MUGABE DEATH PASTOR LATEST: Preacher Pushed Into Court

THE FAMOUS REMNANT Pentecostal Church leader Pastor Phillip Patrick Mugadza was this morning pushed into court.

The preacher who last week during a ZimEye LIVE program, predicted saying President Robert Mugabe is going to die on October 17th this year, was this morning hurled into the Harare magistrates courtrooms. The preacher last week swore that he is ready to face any consequences for his declaration which he said was from God, SEE VIDEO INTERVIEW. (Story continues below)

The clergyman spent his second night in police custody after he was arrested on Monday 16 January 2017 and charged with insulting President Robert Mugabe after he said God told him Mugabe will die this year.

Pastor Mugadza, who is represented by Gift Mtisi of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, remains incarcerated at Harare Central Police Station and is in court today, Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, who arrested the clergyman claimed that the Remnant Pentecostal Church leader on Friday 13 January 2017 unlawfully acted in a manner which is likely to create a nuisance by giving a prophecy that President Mugabe is going to die on 17 October 2017.

The law enforcement agents charged that Pastor Mugadza contravened Section 46 (2) (v) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, when he allegedly misrepresented to members of the public that the prophecy was a true prophecy.

However, Pastor Mugadza denies the charge.