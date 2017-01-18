Mugabe Death Pastor To Appear In Court

Mugadza, the founder and leader of Remnant Church, was picked up by police, as he walked out of the Harare Magistrates’ Court, where he was facing a separate charge of abusing the national flag, over which his trial has been set for February 22 and had been expected to appear in court yesterday.

His lawyer, Gift Mtisi, said the cleric remained in police custody and was to appear in court today.

“They decided to keep him in custody and he will only be brought to court tomorrow [today],” he said.

The cleric told journalists in Harare last week that on December 26 last year, God had revealed to him in a “prophecy” that Mugabe, who turns 93 next month, would “die on October 17” this year.

His prophecy caused fissures and anxiety within the government, leading to his arrest.

Announcing his prophecy last week, Mugadza said: “It’s not to say that I am glad to announce this, but I am just saying it because that is what the Lord has revealed to me. It was on December 26, when I was in prayer and God said to me this coming year, in 2017, the President is dying. He told me that he is dying on October 17.”

On Sunday, Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere admonished clerics prophesying Mugabe’s death, warning of unspecified action.

This is not the first time prophecies have been made of Mugabe’s “looming death”, but the veteran politician has laughed off the predictions, jokingly saying he had surpassed Jesus Christ’s record, dying and resurrecting several times. – Newsday