Mugabe Death Prophecy, Pastor Mugadza Arrested | BREAKING NEWS

By Joylene Mtandwa | Controversial Kariba based Pastor, Patrick Mugadza, has been arrested.

Mugadza last week prophesied that President Robert Mugabe would die on October 17 and told a ZimEye LIVE audience he was ready to face the consequences of his prophecy.

Mugadza was picked outside the Harare magistrates court earlier today where he had gone for his routine remand hearing. “They are accusing me of undermining the authority of the president and they picked me at 0945hrs at the court”, Mugadza told ZimEye soon after his arrest Monday. More to follow…