Mugabe Death Prophecy, Pastor Mugadza Arrested | BREAKING NEWS

1

By Joylene Mtandwa | Controversial Kariba based Pastor, Patrick Mugadza, has been arrested.

Mugadza last week prophesied that President Robert Mugabe would die on October 17 and told a ZimEye LIVE audience he was ready to face the consequences of his prophecy.

Mugadza was picked outside the Harare magistrates court earlier today where he had gone for his routine remand hearing. “They are accusing me of undermining the authority of the president and they picked me at 0945hrs at the court”, Mugadza told ZimEye soon after his arrest Monday. More to follow…

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleMale Stripper Gives Zim Women Sex Lessons

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Cyber Mujibha

    He is indeed “undermining” just like all the other pastors…LYING that the big man will die…he waits and nothing happens…so everybody from CIO to police to Ngwena , g40 to Dr Amai is frustrated by the “prophets'” games..!!!