Mugabe Face To Face With Stanley-Goreraza In China

President Robert Mugabe could come face to face with his wife’s first hubby, Stanley Goreraza after jetting down in China.

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday revealed Mugabe who is on his holiday, has skipped into China.

Reasons for Mugabe’s move were not clear at the time of writing.

Goreraza resides in China where he has lived for nearly 20 years. Sources say chances of a meet-up are very high and not unusual.



Speaking on the conferring of hero status to the late war veteran, Peter Chanetsa, Mnangagwa revealed from his conversations with Mugabe.

“I tried talking to the President this morning and will talk to him again later today…He is in China,” he said.

He added, “I saw in the papers that the province is requesting something and we will pass on the message to our leader who will give us guidance…But, we know that he is someone we have worked with and I hope the province has given a detailed history of how it was working with Chanetsa. (Home Affairs Minister) Ignatius Chombo who handles these issues is away in the Middle East and he will be represented by Joseph Made. We will notify you of what we would have agreed on.”

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa said he worked with Chanetsa for a long time, having first met him in Tanzania in 1977.

“I heard about his death on television last night (Monday night), and was surprised because during the last Central Committee meeting last month, he was present,” he said.

“After the meeting, he held me by the hand and said he was not well and wanted to see me. I told him to see me after the holidays.

About Goreraza.

Stanley Goreraza is a senior officer in the Air Force of Zimbabwe and the current defence attaché at the Zimbabwean embassy in China. Goreraza was formerly married to Grace Marufu, then secretary to and now the wife of Robert Mugabe. The couple had one child, a son, Russell Goreraza, who now manages his mother’s extensive farm property, Gushungo Dairy Estate.

In 1995, the fact that Goreraza’s then wife (Grace) had had two children by the Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe became public. Between 1995 and 1996, Grace and Stanley Goreraza divorced and Grace married Robert Mugabe in 1996.

By 2000, Goreraza was studying in China and he was due to return to Zimbabwe in late 2000. The following January, Goreraza was appointed as Zimbabwe’s defence attaché to China. It was also in 2001 that Goreraza was hospitalized in China and visited by Robert and Grace Mugabe, a factor that suggests a second meet up will not be unusual, sources say.

In 2006, Goreraza was honoured for his long service in the Air Force of Zimbabwe, receiving a bar to his long and exemplary service medal. (Agencies)