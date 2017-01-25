MUGABE GONE: Mliswa Backs Malema

*YARD’S POSITION ON THE COMMENTS REGARDING THE ZIMBABWEAN PRESIDENCY BY THE EFF PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF*

As the Youth Advocacy for Reform and Democracy (YARD) we firmly stand behind the revolutionary significance of the message emanating from Julius Malema, the youthful 21st century African revolutionary.

YARD associates itself with progressive organisations like the EFF and to this end are proud to have had our Founder & Commander-in-Chief, Hon. Temba Mliswa in attendance at the launch of the EFF election manifesto as well as the recent visit by the YARD SRC to South Africa where they met with the EFF Student Command.

Beyond the strong relations that we share with the progressive institution, the Economic Freedom Fighters, we stand guided firstly by the historic lessons of the African revolution which was born for the sole purpose of the decolonisation of Africa, and secondly by the ideological essence of Pan Africanism which has unfortunately been heavily diluted by the leaders who in all fairness, should be relics of history.

It is from the basis of this background that we appreciate and thank the substantive solidarity that has been proffered by the Economic Freedom Fighters, a move which was taken in full view and confidence that the Zimbabwean youths have a pivotal part to contribute in the holistic African Revolution.

Establishment of gerontocracy and the personification of the struggle is unsustainable as it contradicts the cause and course of the African revolution.

The politics of Africa has been betrayed by some of the founding fathers and institutions of the liberation war. The legacy of a decolonised Africa has been tainted across the African continent due to the power politics and ideological capture by an ageing generation. This therefore makes our struggle a generational one, and as such it is no surprise that the same gerontocrats were quick to attack Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema, because the youth agenda disqualifies all of them from the power dynamics and governance of African states.

The wave of youthful leadership is sweeping across the continent and Zimbabwe should never allow itself to be left behind. The only sustainable change can never be deposited safely in the political parties but in a generational transfer of power to the radical and equally capable youths in Africa.

Engagement of an African solution to the African questions remains the legacy of President R.G Mugabe, Julius Nyerere, Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah and Samora Machel. It is therefore our prayer that His Excellency may be able to entrust the youths of Zimbabwe with the mantle to carry forward and protect the gains of the liberation war.

