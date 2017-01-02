MUGABE GONE : Mnangagwa Declares Himself “Boss”

Staff Reporter | Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa has publicly declared himself “The Boss” a move that has angered his rivals in the ruling party.

Mnangagwa who is positioning himself to take over from President Robert Mugabe in the ruling party’s leadership, was pictured drinking his favourite beverage in a glass inscribed “I am the Boss” at a private festive gathering over the weekend.

The picture has attracted the wrath of rival G-40 ZANU PF faction which is against Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe. To further compound matters Zanu PF’s Energy Mutodi also with close links to the Mnangagwa faction has released a list, in which he claims President Mugabe’s Politburo rankings have fallen. Top of the list is Mnangagwa with Mugabe only assuming fourth position after Sydney Sekeramayi and Christopher Mushowe.

Professor Jonathan Moyo a sworn rival of Mnangagwa’s and part of the team leading the G-40 faction reacted angrily to Mnangagwa’s declaration accusing the Vice President of declaring himself bigger than President Mugabe. Wrote Moyo on twitter, “First Mutodi poses with VP Mnangagwa in a weird photo, then he writes this garbage attacking Pres Mugabe. Enough!”

Moyo castigated Mnangagwa who leads the Team Lacoste on his twitter page inferring indiscipline on the part of the VP. ZANU PF has in the past dismissed all members who have openly expressed desire to take over from President Mugabe a measure Moyo is suggesting is taken aganst Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa is acting President while President Mugabe is away on leave.

No official comment has yet been made by ZANU PF administration.