Mugabe Gone!

President Robert Mugabe is gone.

Mugabe who arrived late yesterday from his annual leave in the far east, has a few hours later flown out of the country for the AU Summit.

The state media reports that Mugabe has left Harare for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will join other leaders from the continent for the 28th African Union Summit.

The AU Summit is a crucial meeting held annually at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The assembly is the AU’s supreme organ and comprises of heads of state and government from all 54 member states. Issues deliberated and agreed on at the summit guide the AU’s policies and the programme for the year. The President was seen off at the Harare International Airport by the two Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo, Information Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Chris Mushohwe, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Joram Gumbo, Minister of State for Harare Province Miriam Chikukwa and Service Chiefs among others. – State Media