Mugabe Has Final Say on New Chief Justice

Outgoing Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku says President Robert Mugabe has the final say on who becomes the new chief justice.

He clarified the current debate on the appointment of his successor while speaking during the official opening of the 2017 legal year at Mashonganyika Building in Harare.

Chief justice Chidyausiku who was appointed in July 2001 replacing Justice Anthony Gubbay, is going on retirement at the end of next month (February) when he reaches the mandatory age of 70.

The official opening of a new legal year is important in the judicial calendar which allows the chief justice an opportunity to review key developments of the previous year.

Chief Justice Chidyausiku highlighted some of the achievements achieved during his tenure that included maintaining the independence of the judiciary, upholding the constitution and the rule of law, separating the administration of the courts from the government and improving gender equality in the judiciary sector.

He applauded the promulgation of the Judiciary Services Act in 2006, which helped set up an efficient administration system that monitored the performance of lower courts and brought about infrastructural development as 30 new Magistrate courts were constructed and others refurbished throughout the country.

He applauded development partners Danida, treasury and the Department of Public Works for supporting infrastructural development in the justice delivery sector.Justice Chidyausiku, however, bemoaned lack of funding as a hindrance in their quest to improve justice delivery in the country.He urged his successor to utilise available resources and cultivate fruitful relationships with funding partners. – State Media