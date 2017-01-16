Mugabe Humiliates Mnangagwa & Mphoko While On Holiday

President Robert Mugabe raised a stink while on his holiday by circumventing his two deputies Phelekezela Mphoko and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe classically humiliated the two by stepping into their way, blocking them from flying out of the Zimbabwe to attend international functions. Instead of an Acting President, Mugabe came out himself, flying away from his holiday rest in the Middle East all the way to Mali.

The end of last week saw Mugabe jetting into Mali for a meeting either Mnangagwa or his counterpart Mphoko should have attended. To make matters worse, the two-day summit — titled “Partnership, Peace and Emergence”— was a meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers and yet Mugabe would gatecrash it at a time when he is not supposed to be at work.

Analysts say the development shows how Mugabe does not trust both Mnangagwa and Mphoko. ” At a time when we are expecting him to be preparing his successor’s baton stick, Mugabe is showing signs of destructive aging”, said Shelton Ncube. Meanwhile in December, last year, Mphoko voiced out that Zimbabweans do not trust Emmerson Mnangagwa.

