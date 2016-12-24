Mugabe MP Death | Fresh Details

RUTENGA-Mwenezi East constituency legislator Joshua Moyo died on Thursday morning at around 9:30. Moyo was 66.

Masvingo Provincial State Minister Shuvai Mahofa confirmed the sad news over a telephone interview saying the ZANU.PF party and Mwenezi District have lost a hard working Honorable Member of the National Assembly.

“We have received sad news over the death of an Honorable Member of Parliament Joshua Moyo who was representing Mwenezi East Constituency. Moyo who replaced the booted out former Masvingo Provincial State Minister Kudakwashe Bhasikiti after wining a July 2015 by-election uncontested .He has been in and out of hospitals and has been unwell since he was suffering from stroke since last year”, said Mahofa.

ZANU-PF Mwenezi District Chair person Rennias Muchoko also said the district has been left shell-shocked after missing a very hardworking cadre.

” We have been left tongue tied .We will miss this hardworking party cadre who was loved by many people in the entire district .He had been elected as a councillor working with fired Minister of State for Masvingo province Kudakwashe Bhasikiti since 2005 until he was elected Member of Parliament in 2015 after the seat went vacant when Bhasikiti was dismissed”,Muchoko said.

He also said that mouners are gathered at his rura

l home at Mariot Farm near Rutenga business centre while burial arrangements are still in progress.

“The burial arrangements of our beloved Honorable Member of the National Assembly are still in progress .Moyo will be buried at his rural home on Monday and we are sure that he will be given a District hero status”, said Muchoko.

Moyo is survived by his wife and five children.