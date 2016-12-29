Mugabe MP Vanishes From Constituency

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Concerns have been raised over the disappearance of Chiredzi North MP Robert Mukwena from the constituency.

Villagers in the constituency said they were struggling to access food aid from the Grain Marketing Board(GMB) because the legislator was not active in facilitating relief programmes because of absenteeism from the area.

Olivia Tinago, a local villager said Mukwena was last seen in the area during the 2013 election campaign period. “We only saw Mukwena when he was campaigning in 2013. He has never returned to the constituency since then. Our efforts to engage him on developmental matters have not materialised so it is very unfortunate,”said Tinago. An MDC official in the area Josphat Rukatya said the people in the area were suffering because of Mukwena’s no-show.

“The villagers in Chiredzi North Constituency are failing to access food aid from the GMB because Mukwena is nowhere to be seen. He literally stays in Harare and he has neglected the constituency,”said Rukatya.

Contacted for comment, Mukwena said the accusations were baseless. “It is a matter of bureaucratic tendencies at the GMB. The process is tiresome such that sometimes one becomes frustrated because of the manner in which the GMB officials carry out their duties.These falsehoods are being peddled by my political foes but I will not be intimidated by such cheap political talk,”said Mukwena.