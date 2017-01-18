MUGABE OUT: Come Clean Mnangagwa Told

Former Education minister David Coltart has waded into Zanu-pfs deadly tribal factional and succession wars becoming the latest prominent figure to challenge vice president Emerson Mnangagwa to come clean on his mooted presidential aspirations.

This comes as Zanu-pfs two major factions have been savaging each other with malicious intent ever since the images of Mnangagwa holding coffee mug with the words “I am the boss” emerged in the public domain a fortnight ago.

But Coltart who was recently quoted by an influential British magazine suggesting that Mnangagwa was the Zanu-PF bigwig who was most likely to succeed president Robert Mugabe said the midlands godfather needed to be upfront about his residential ambitions. – Daily News